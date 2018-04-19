Today’s Benefits Broker Becomes A Culture Consultant

By Todd Slawter

Have you heard the term "culture consultant"? What does it have to do with being a group benefits broker? More than you probably think.

Concerns around employee engagement are higher than ever. And you know what drives engagement? Culture.

A strong corporate culture, one that focuses on making sure employees are happier, more productive and stick around longer, is a culture that puts a strong focus on better benefits and making sure employees are actually engaging with them. Talent is a major concern for every employer and the challenge grows each year. Corporate culture is a major contributor to attracting and retaining the desired employees.

Although your goal is to find your clients the best platforms and tools for their benefits packages, it doesn't stop at the traditional insurance products anymore. As a benefits broker, if you want success all around, you want to make sure your suggestions will be successfully implemented. And, if your client is lacking a company culture to support those programs, the likelihood for employee engagement is slim to minimal at best.

One-size-fits-all solutions are no longer enough. In today’s world, personalization is a part of people’s everyday lives, so naturally it should carry over into professional work. Your clients’ employees will crave personalization because it’s what they are used to and now expect it. From ordering a pizza via an app, to smartphones, to media streaming services that learn our TV viewing habits and suggest what to watch next. Everything is personalized and that bleeds over into our work life.

Because of this on-demand, personalization ability, brokers must now see themselves as overall consultants. By keeping their client’s pain points in mind - including ease of administration, return on investment and reliable data - they can measure the success of their programs to truly differentiate themselves.

The best way you can set yourself apart is to deliver unique solutions, be innovative and show clients you truly care. Find solutions that allow your clients to roll out a consistent corporate program that provides tracking and reporting, addresses internal challenges, and allows for down the road cost savings while still providing employees the flexibility to choose based on their needs and wants. Giving your clients options to create the best benefits package will not only help you stand out as a knowledgeable broker, but will help them gain and retain new talent, contributing to and helping to build a company cultures that can last.

By creating happier clients who see the return on investment of your work, they will not only continue to give you their business, but will make you stand out from your competitors and help you gain new business in the long run.

Do you consider yourself a culture consultant? How have you found ways to personalize options for your clients?

Todd Slawter is chief growth officer at Peerfit. Todd may be contacted at [email protected].

