Why Retirement Planning Must Start at the End

Many seniors are not prepared for the cost of retirement.

If your clients feel dread when they think about retirement instead of gleeful anticipation, it could be because they don't know exactly what their goal is. Here's how to help them target a savings amount and how to get there.

Thriving on the Edge of Disruption

Peter Sheahan tells how to get comfortable — and successful — in the discomfort zone.

Washington Wire

US Durable Goods Orders Up Modest 0.4 Percent In January

Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods edged up slightly in January, but the strength came from a big increase in the volatile aircraft category. In more encouraging news, a key category that tracks business investment plans posted its biggest gain in six months.

Annuity News

Nationwide’s New VA Is Designed For RIAs And Fee-Based Advisors

Nationwide Advisory Solutions launched Nationwide Advisory Retirement Income (NARIA)℠, a new variable annuity (VA) with an income guarantee designed expressly…

INN Exclusives

ACLI To Back Mandatory Retirement Plans In Policy Shift

In a major policy shift, the American Council of Life Insurers will endorse a federal proposal requiring employers without retirement plans to provide workers with access to a payroll deduction for savings through an IRA, 401(k), or other qualified retirement savings plan. A bill to this effect is expected to be introduced in Congress this year.

INN Insider

Retrial Begins For San Antonio Woman Accused Of Killing Lover For Life Insurance

March 13– Mar. 13– A nine-year-old murder case came back to life Tuesday when state prosecutors started the retrial of Vanessa Cameron, the daughter of a former San Antonio police officer, who was convicted in 2012 of soliciting her brother-in-law to kill the father of her child. Cameron, 38, was already serving her 70- year sentence in state prison when the Texas…

Advisor News

Health/Employee Benefits

State-Run Reinsurance Reduces ACA Premiums, Analysis Says

Life Insurance

Pa. Woman Charged With Soliciting Husband’s Killer With Life Insurance Proceeds

Property and Casualty News

Federal Disaster Assistance Approaches $1 Billion For Hurricane Michael

Washington Wire

