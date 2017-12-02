National Western Life Introduces New, Customizable FIA

May 17, 2021 | Austin, TX

National Western Life Insurance Company® (NWL®) is pleased to announce its latest fixed indexed annuity available to independent agents and marketing organizations: the NWL® ChoiceOptimizer.



Designed to give clients the freedom to shape their retirement benefits using strategic index options, the NWL® ChoiceOptimizer can help advisors distinguish themselves by... Continue reading

For Agent Use Only — This document has not been approved under the advertising laws of your state for dissemination to individual purchasers. The NWL® ChoiceOptimizer (form ICC20 01-1190-20 and state variations) is issued by National Western Life Insurance Company®, Austin, Texas. Subject to certain conditions. Products and product features not approved in all states. Certain limitations and exclusions may apply. See policy for complete details.