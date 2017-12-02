Consumer Reps: Insurers Use ‘Bad Faith’ On Underwriting Definitions

0 comments
Consumer Reps: Insurers Use 'Bad Faith' On Underwriting Definitions
Several consumer groups are accusing life insurers of obstructing an effort by state insurance regulators to establish guidelines for accelerated underwriting. Read more

From The Field

Expert Insight From Your Colleagues

More From The Field

Washington Wire

Sens. Grassley, Hassan, Lankford Reintroduce Retirement Savings Bill

WASHINGTON – Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and James Lankford R-Okla., introduced the Improving Access to Retirement Savings…

More Washington News

INN Magazine

Estate-Planning Disasters: Celebrities Who Left A Crazy Mess Behind

The latest examples of high-profile people who lived on the edge and died without a will. Celebrities need to understand estate planning means love.

Get InsuranceNewsNet Magazine delivered to your doorstep monthly. SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

More Magazine

INN Insider

Fed Members, Willing To Reduce Bond Purchases

The Federal Reserve of the United States has published the minutes of its last monetary meeting on Wednesday. The April meeting ended the Fed members’ decision to keep interest rates close to zero and they pledged to continue buying $80 billion in Treasury bonds and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities each month until “substantial progress” has been…

More INN Insider
Advertisement

Hot Off The Wires

More Newswires

Advisor News

Post-Pandemic Economic Growth Could Last 'For Many Years'

Post-Pandemic Economic Growth Could Last ‘For Many Years’

More Advisor News

Annuity News

Sales Contests Likely Losers Under DOL Rule

Sales Contests Likely Losers Under DOL Rule

More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

Protective Life Teams With University To Research Healthy Aging

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

Consumer Reps: Insurers Use 'Bad Faith' On Underwriting Definitions

Consumer Reps: Insurers Use ‘Bad Faith’ On Underwriting Definitions

More Life Insurance

Property and Casualty News

American Property Casualty Insurance Association Targets Rhode Island Auto Body Repair Bills

More Property and Casualty News

Regulation

Consumer Reps: Insurers Use 'Bad Faith' On Underwriting Definitions

Consumer Reps: Insurers Use ‘Bad Faith’ On Underwriting Definitions

More Regulation
Advertisement

Advertisement