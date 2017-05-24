Washington, D.C. – The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a new analysis today that shows premiums have doubled for individual health insurance plans since 2013, the year before many of Obamacare’s regulations and mandates took effect. The analysis is based on data compiled by the previous Administration, and the report was produced by the Office of The Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE).
“With data that shows average premiums doubling nationwide and Americans paying nearly $3,000 more for health insurance per year, this report is a sobering reminder of why reforming our healthcare system remains a top priority of the Trump Administration. The status quo is unsustainable.” – HHS National Spokesperson, Alleigh Marré
According to the report:
- Average individual market premiums more than doubled from $2,784 per year in 2013 to $5,712 on Healthcare.gov in 2017 – an increase of $2,928 or 105%.
- All 39 states using Healthcare.gov experienced an increase in individual market premiums from 2013 – 2017.
- 62% of states using Healthcare.gov had 2017 premiums double what was measured in 2013.
- Three states – Alaska, Alabama, and Oklahoma – saw premiums triple from 2013-2017.Please see the linked report for more detailed information and methodology.
One thought on “HHS: Average Health Insurance Premiums Doubled Since 2013”
They are not addressing the real problem with the increases. Maybe you should start taking a very long look at the pharmaceutical companies.
and what they charge for meds.
