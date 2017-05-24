HHS: Average Health Insurance Premiums Doubled Since 2013

Washington, D.C. – The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a new analysis today that shows premiums have doubled for individual health insurance plans since 2013, the year before many of Obamacare’s regulations and mandates took effect. The analysis is based on data compiled by the previous Administration, and the report was produced by the Office of The Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE).

“With data that shows average premiums doubling nationwide and Americans paying nearly $3,000 more for health insurance per year, this report is a sobering reminder of why reforming our healthcare system remains a top priority of the Trump Administration. The status quo is unsustainable.” – HHS National Spokesperson, Alleigh Marré

According to the report: