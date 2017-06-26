"There seems to be a lot of people advocating for more government and higher costs in
Scott's office said it did not have figures handy for how many Floridians would benefit from the tax cut.
About 90 percent of the benefit from repealing the taxes would go to the top 1 percent of
Billionaire
, citing an analysis from the
Scott would have saved about
Scott, a former hospital company executive, does not take his
"I look forward to traveling to
Obamacare's subsidies tied to income mean that about nine out of 10 of the roughly 1.5 million Floridians buying ACA marketplace plans pay an average premium of about
Immediate tax cuts retroactive to the start of 2017 would benefit those making
More broadly, the long-term direction of Medicaid, a critical focus of Obamacare replacement efforts, affects a deeper base of taxpayers who support the program through state and
Medicaid covers 4 million Floridians, including about half the childbirths, 70 percent of seniors in nursing homes and 41 percent of
The focus should be on millions of people who will lose affordable coverage, advocacy groups said Monday.
"The CBO confirmed what every public interest, medical, hospital and patient group has been saying," said
The
Florida Democratic
The
As
The decision by
The
The
Though several
Scott said he is going to
"I would like to thank Sen.
Scott said he plans to "meet with Congressional leaders to provide input on how we can make the bill better for Floridians."
___
(c)2017 The Palm Beach Post (West Palm Beach, Fla.)
Visit The Palm Beach Post (West Palm Beach, Fla.) at www.palmbeachpost.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “Gov. Scott prescribes health tax cuts as CBO says Senate uncovers 22M”
The truth is Obamacare already does not cover some important issues such as mental health, physical therapy etc. The deductables are so high, most people cannot afford it and the monthly premiums are high. I know several people who state this and they are not happy with Obama care .
W&M Press — Neal Statement on CBO Report for Senate GOP Health Care Bill
Study: Mentally ill prescribed more opioids
Advisor News
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Tilting the Agent Count as Bankers Life Reshapes into Advisory
- Insurers Report Minor Issues From DOL Rule
- IMOs Have Tricky Path To Sales Under DOL Rules
- Rise in Shorter-Term Surrender FIAs Means Commission Declines
- Survey: A Tough Year for Insurance and Annuities
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Colonial Life Report Encourages Bigger View Of Employee Benefits
- Senate Repeal Bill Leaves Insurers Feeling Bad
- Six Insurers To Sell ACA Coverage In Florida In 2018
- Counties At Risk of Having No Insurer On Marketplace In 2018
- Molina Healthcare To Enter Mississippi Medicaid Managed Care Market
Life Insurance