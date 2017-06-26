Study: Mentally ill prescribed more opioids

"This is critically important in
Kuster's statements come as
Meanwhile, a recent study found that people with mental illnesses are disproportionately prescribed opioids and are more likely to use them and overdose.
The study did not pinpoint a specific reason why people with mental illnesses are more frequently prescribed opiates. It does, however, note that this population is critical to understand when tackling opiate addiction.
"This new study is yet another reminder that, to combat the devastating opioid crisis, we must make mental health treatment affordable and accessible,"
People with mental illnesses -- including anxiety, depression and other ailments -- make up approximately 16 percent of the
"Such a relationship is particularly concerning because mental illness is also a prominent risk factor for overdose and other adverse opioid-related outcomes," the study noted.
The rates of opiate prescribing have been increasing over the last 10 to 15 years. There has been no noticeable decrease since the ACA was passed in 2010, though, said Dr.
"If you look at the national data, you see escalating prescribing year after year after year. I would not say there's an absolutely correlation with the ACA. But hopefully, we're going to start seeing the trend going down as social policy gets devoted to offering alternatives, recognizing that we have a lot of carnage on the street," Sites said.
Eliminating medicaid and the mental illness requirement would inhibit treatment, Kuster and healthcare officials said.
The Affordable Care Act extended medicaid to households that earn around 140 percentage of the federal poverty level and decreased the number of uninsured people in
"If we do lose the medicaid funding that we receive, unfortunately, I believe the state will be going backwards," Escalante said.
___
(c)2017 The Eagle-Tribune (North Andover, Mass.)
Visit The Eagle-Tribune (North Andover, Mass.) at www.eagletribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “Study: Mentally ill prescribed more opioids”
As an
Unfortunate. recipient of genetic Bi-Polar and anxiety issues,
I question your population numbers. It is understandable given “baby boom”, return soldiers from various
military battles. But, your numbers are “WRONG”. Sincerely, Lannie Wynn
Gov. Scott prescribes health tax cuts as CBO says Senate uncovers 22M
Medical pot, drone and 5G wireless laws among 38 signed by Scott
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Tilting the Agent Count as Bankers Life Reshapes into Advisory
- More Plan Sponsors Offering Roth Contributions In 401(k) Plans
- Nationwide Offers Care Concierge Service
- The Hartford Reduces Pension Liabilities By $1.6B
- How Netflix, Amazon and Millennials Impact Insurance Sales Online
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Tilting the Agent Count as Bankers Life Reshapes into Advisory
- Insurers Report Minor Issues From DOL Rule
- IMOs Have Tricky Path To Sales Under DOL Rules
- Rise in Shorter-Term Surrender FIAs Means Commission Declines
- Survey: A Tough Year for Insurance and Annuities
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Colonial Life Report Encourages Bigger View Of Employee Benefits
- Senate Repeal Bill Leaves Insurers Feeling Bad
- Six Insurers To Sell ACA Coverage In Florida In 2018
- Counties At Risk of Having No Insurer On Marketplace In 2018
- Molina Healthcare To Enter Mississippi Medicaid Managed Care Market
Life Insurance