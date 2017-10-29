Buffalo schools pay $7.5 million tax bill — thanks in part to cosmetic surgeries

The school district had to pay
The settlement was less than the roughly
* The cosmetic surgery rider for district employees.
* The antiquated way the school district pays its building engineers.
* The practice of paying "parent facilitators."
* And the district's role as a pass through for payments to non-public school teachers.
In its audit, which began last year and wrapped up in August, the
The audit was just one of several that scrutinized the school district last year for one thing or another, raising questions from at least one board member about why these tax issues weren't flagged by the district's independent auditor prior to the
The cosmetic rider and deal with the operating engineers, in particular, have long been a point of contention in the school system, said Board Member
"Why wasn't there any advisement to the district?" Quinn said. "What other practices are out there that might be deemed income or unreported expense by the
While
"That was quite a bit of money," said Superintendent
"All things considered this was a decent year for us from a financial standpoint. We've been working hard at saving funds," Cash said. "We felt it would probably be better to take care of it now."
The head of an association of school business officials called the
"I've never heard of the
Cash said he doesn't know what triggered the
Independent operators
In the case of the 52 operating engineers, the audit focused on the unusual way the district pays them to maintain boilers and heating and ventilation systems at individual schools.
They are salaried employees of the district earning about
They get to keep what they don't spend of the lump sum allowances.
It's an unconventional practice that dates back to the Civil War era and has long been criticized because there's no accountability on how the money is spent.
Still, the arrangement has continued, and in its audit, the
Operating engineers did demonstrate to the
But, Kuzma said, the engineers didn't divulge how much income they kept from the lump sum allowance.
The school district's contract with its engineers has been expired since 2010, and Cash said the district will take an aggressive stance at the bargaining table to dump an arrangement from "days gone by."
In the meantime, the engineers will be taxed on their lump sum allowances until the district can negotiate a "fair agreement for both sides," Kuzma said.
"We're not going to be put in the position where we're going to pay their taxes anymore," Kuzma said. "The system is going to have to change -- it must change."
Settlement:
The cost of good looks
The question surrounding cosmetic surgery is this:
Does the amount paid for the surgery, on behalf of employees, constitute wages subject to employment taxes?
The
BlueCross BlueShield, the district's health insurance provider, supplied data used to identify those surgeries that were medically necessary, which helped lower the cost of the district's payment to the
The cosmetic surgery rider was recently negotiated out of the new contracts for both teachers and administrators but is still included for those who retired with the benefit.
Moving forward, the tax liability will be passed along to retirees who use cosmetic surgery, officials said. The audit, they added, also gives the district greater leverage to eliminate the rider for retirees, too.
Settlement:
Paying parents and teachers
Two other issues raised by the
The district's 58 parent facilitators were paid
The
The district ended the program last month, but the superintendent is talking with parents about developing a different model.
The last issue involved the use of federal anti-poverty dollars to help fund teaching positions in non-public schools in
Similar to the parent facilitators, those teachers at the non-public schools receiving the money were being treated as "independent contractors" and no taxes were being withheld.
Combined
Settlement:
The fix will be in
Audits are conducted routinely by a school district's independent auditor, while the state comptroller audits a district on a five- to seven-year cycle, said Borges, from the state association.
In
"We're a large school district," Cash said, "so every year we have a number of audits that are going to occur -- some of our education programs, some of our grants, some are dealing with the financials."
The school district ended its fiscal year on a positive note, which helped make the payment to the
The district was anticipating a
"Addressing and settling the matter now eliminates much of the risk that a more significant liability may be assessed in the future, if the district was unsuccessful in challenging the liability or if additional years were added into the tax assessment," Pritchard said.
"In addition," he said, "it presents an opportunity to fix the problems that resulted in the tax liability in the first place."
"I think that the issues that have contributed to the
But now that the district knows, it can't continue with business as usual, she said.
"We're moving on to make sure we don't encounter the same problems again," Nevergold said.
