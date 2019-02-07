Start Me Up: Annuity Group To Sponsor Rolling Stones’ Tour

The annuity focused Alliance for Lifetime Income has signed on as the sole sponsor of The Rolling Stones' 2019 "No Filter" U.S. stadium tour.

The tour kicks off April 20 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. According to the Alliance for Lifetime Income website, the group saw the sponsorship opportunity as too good to pass up.

"As a band that personifies longevity and living life to the fullest, The Rolling Stones continue to prove to millions of fans from every generation that age is just a number," the ALI statement reads.

"Living longer is all about continuing to do the things you love, whether you’re retired or not. Happily, millions of Stones fans everywhere are living longer, blazing new trails, and redefining retirement. And they want the freedom to continue doing what they love, regardless of age."

The Stones' 16-date stadium tour wraps up June 21-25 with a pair of shows in Chicago.

A nonprofit, the ALI formed last year to better promote lifetime income options. The group has three main goals:

Educate advisors and consumers about the value of annuities.

Move the discussion away from asset accumulation and toward protecting income for a life.

Simplify the language around annuities and kill the jargon.

Insurer members of the alliance include AIG, Allianz Life, AXA Equitable Life, Brighthouse Financial, Global Atlantic, Prudential, State Farm, Jackson National Life, Lincoln Financial, MassMutual, Nationwide, Pacific Life, Protective, TIAA and Transamerica.

Asset managers Capital Group, Franklin Templeton, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Invesco, JP Morgan, Macquarie, Milliman, SSGA and T. Rowe Price also participate in the alliance.

InsuranceNewsNet Senior Editor John Hilton has covered business and other beats in more than 20 years of daily journalism. John may be reached at [email protected].

© Entire contents copyright 2018 by InsuranceNewsNet.com Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reprinted without the expressed written consent from InsuranceNewsNet.com.