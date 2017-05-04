Clicky
Will Mike Coffman Put Loyalty to Trump & Ryan Above Their Constituents’ Health Care?

DENVER, May 3 -- The Colorado Democratic Party issued the following news release:

This week, Republicans in Congress are trying to force another vote on their disastrous health care bill, a.k.a. TrumpCare, which would take health care away from 600,000 Coloradans and raise premiums on older Americans.

Congressman Mike Coffman still isn't quite sure where he stands.

The first time Republicans in Congress tried to push this bill through, the bill had a dismal 17 percent approval from the public, it was opposed by non-partisan groups like the American Medical Association and AARP, and Republicans couldn't get enough votes from their own caucus to pass it.

Now they took a bad bill and made it worse. In order to appease the most right-wing members of their caucus, Republicans edited the bill to allow states to opt out of protecting Americans who have pre-existing conditions like diabetes, asthma, and others.

The bill is still opposed by health groups, and 70 percent of Americans oppose the GOP's newest scheme to allow states to opt out of protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions.

Colorado Democratic Party Chair Morgan Carroll said, "Republicans in Congress took a bill that would raise health care costs and made it worse. It was bad enough that Republicans were ready to take health care away from 600,000 Coloradans and raise premiums on older Americans - now they want to threaten coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions. The question remains: will Mike Coffman put his loyalty to Donald Trump and Paul Ryan before their constituents' health care?"

