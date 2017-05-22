Trump Budget To Cut $800B From Medicaid

President Donald Trump plans to request $1.7 trillion in cuts to social and entitlement programs for lower-income Americans, including an $800 billion cut in Medicaid, U.S. government officials said.
Trump's request, which is expected to officially be unveiled on Tuesday, is part of an effort to balance the budget within a decade. Bloomberg News, citing a Republican congressional aide and a White House document outlining the budget, reported the Trump request includes $274 billion in cuts over 10 years to means-tested anti-poverty programs, such as food stamps.
The Trump administration prepared talking points for congressional Republicans, stating the "budget strives to replace dependency with the dignity of work through welfare reform efforts."
Trump's request assumes the Republican bill to replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law becomes a law itself, CNN reported. Despite promising not to cut Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid as a presidential candidate, Trump has already supported cutting Medicaid by sponsoring the GOP's American Health Care Act, which passed the House on May 4.
The $193 billion cut, or 25 percent cut, to the food stamps program, called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, would be achieved by limiting eligibility for food stamps and by requiring those enrolled in the program to work, the White House document shows.
Some Democrats have criticized the GOP and Trump for targeting the social and entitlement programs
"This budget continues to reveal President Trump's true colors: His populist campaign rhetoric was just a Trojan horse to execute long-held, hard-right policies that benefit the ultra-wealthy at the expense of the middle class," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement Sunday.
Well, Credibility means KEEP YOUR Promises. However look for abuses and there are millions of $ of them, Dual dipping, selling food stamps, illegals getting them. lazy momas .
This article should have specifics. The bill should only cut abuse. People need to qualify for help. Many need it to survive.
political suicide by design if the Rino establishment does this, They don’t want to win, they want to destroy our constitutions independence and stay in power, and to hell with freedom except for them. Same as the Dim dems. All socialists. Care for those who need the care. Do a long term phase out and investigate each potential abuser.
