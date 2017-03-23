Speaker Ryan in WSJ: Keeping Our Promise to Repeal Obamacare

NOTE: "By passing the American Health Care Act, we will deliver on our promise to repeal and replace ObamaCare. By applying conservative ideas and principles, we will remake our health-care system for generations. The responsibility is ours, and so is the opportunity." Keeping Our Promise to Repeal and Replace Obamacare The election of That's what the American Health Care Act is all about. It is the boldest and most conservative health-care legislation to come before Repeal of ObamaCare must happen, and urgently--not because of any ideology but because American families are already paying the price of the law's collapse. The average premium for a midlevel ObamaCare policy rose 25% this year. One out of three counties now have only a single insurance provider to choose from. This trend will only worsen: Humana has announced it will not offer coverage in the ObamaCare marketplace for 2018. Others are threatening to withdraw. As the CEO of Aetna said last month, the individual market is in a death spiral. Achieving this goal will require a three-pronged approach: Use the budget reconciliation process to repeal ObamaCare and replace it with the foundation for a patient-centered system. Take administrative action through the The American Health Care Act is the linchpin. It is modeled on legislation introduced during numerous Congresses by The bill effectively guts ObamaCare--all its taxes, mandates and spending. It initiates a stable transition, without pulling the rug out from under anyone. And it puts in place good, conservative health-care policies. First, the legislation gives control of Under our plan, for the first time, Second, our bill equips state insurance markets to take care of people with pre-existing conditions without driving up costs for everyone else. For decades, many states successfully served high-risk populations by segmenting them from the market into "risk pools" and directly subsidizing their coverage. This gave the most vulnerable Americans access to affordable coverage and stabilized markets, but without requiring higher premiums on healthier individuals to offset the costs. ObamaCare effectively did away with these programs. Instead the law relied on mandates to cross-subsidize care--with disastrous results. Our plan goes back to what works. The bill establishes a stability fund to help states set up their own risk pools and reinsurance mechanisms. These programs would provide direct support for people with pre-existing conditions, giving states more power to create dynamic markets for consumers. Ultimately this would lower costs for everyone else, so that more people can purchase a plan that meets their needs. Third, our legislation expands health savings accounts, which a ObamaCare imposes strict limits on how you can spend your health-care dollars. This bill nearly doubles the allowable contributions to HSAs, making it easier to pay out-of-pocket costs. Giving people more purchasing power will create incentives to shop around, look for the best services, and demand more transparent prices--all of which helps lower costs. Fourth, the bill equalizes the tax treatment of health care, addressing an unfairness conservatives have long sought to rectify. Right now, the tax code discriminates against people who don't get health care from their jobs. It makes no sense that those who have insurance through work see a tax benefit, while those who don't, get nothing. Our bill would level the playing field by creating an age-based refundable tax credit. People who don't get coverage through work or a government program will be able to use this tax credit to buy the coverage they want. Taken together, these ideas put the patient--not some bureaucrat--at the center of America's health-care system. Consumers get the freedom to choose the plan that meets their needs instead of To govern is to choose. An opposition party does not have to make decisions: It can demand everything and vote for nothing. But a governing party has a responsibility to follow through on the promises it has made. By passing the American Health Care Act, we will deliver on our promise to repeal and replace ObamaCare. By applying conservative ideas and principles, we will remake our health-care system for generations. The responsibility is ours, and so is the opportunity. Our mailing address is: H-232, The
Keeping Our Promise to Repeal and Replace Obamacare
The election of
That's what the American Health Care Act is all about. It is the boldest and most conservative health-care legislation to come before
Repeal of ObamaCare must happen, and urgently--not because of any ideology but because American families are already paying the price of the law's collapse. The average premium for a midlevel ObamaCare policy rose 25% this year. One out of three counties now have only a single insurance provider to choose from. This trend will only worsen: Humana has announced it will not offer coverage in the ObamaCare marketplace for 2018. Others are threatening to withdraw. As the CEO of Aetna said last month, the individual market is in a death spiral.
Achieving this goal will require a three-pronged approach: Use the budget reconciliation process to repeal ObamaCare and replace it with the foundation for a patient-centered system. Take administrative action through the
The American Health Care Act is the linchpin. It is modeled on legislation introduced during numerous Congresses by
The bill effectively guts ObamaCare--all its taxes, mandates and spending. It initiates a stable transition, without pulling the rug out from under anyone. And it puts in place good, conservative health-care policies.
First, the legislation gives control of
Under our plan, for the first time,
Second, our bill equips state insurance markets to take care of people with pre-existing conditions without driving up costs for everyone else.
For decades, many states successfully served high-risk populations by segmenting them from the market into "risk pools" and directly subsidizing their coverage. This gave the most vulnerable Americans access to affordable coverage and stabilized markets, but without requiring higher premiums on healthier individuals to offset the costs.
ObamaCare effectively did away with these programs. Instead the law relied on mandates to cross-subsidize care--with disastrous results. Our plan goes back to what works. The bill establishes a stability fund to help states set up their own risk pools and reinsurance mechanisms. These programs would provide direct support for people with pre-existing conditions, giving states more power to create dynamic markets for consumers. Ultimately this would lower costs for everyone else, so that more people can purchase a plan that meets their needs.
Third, our legislation expands health savings accounts, which a
ObamaCare imposes strict limits on how you can spend your health-care dollars. This bill nearly doubles the allowable contributions to HSAs, making it easier to pay out-of-pocket costs. Giving people more purchasing power will create incentives to shop around, look for the best services, and demand more transparent prices--all of which helps lower costs.
Fourth, the bill equalizes the tax treatment of health care, addressing an unfairness conservatives have long sought to rectify.
Right now, the tax code discriminates against people who don't get health care from their jobs. It makes no sense that those who have insurance through work see a tax benefit, while those who don't, get nothing. Our bill would level the playing field by creating an age-based refundable tax credit. People who don't get coverage through work or a government program will be able to use this tax credit to buy the coverage they want.
Taken together, these ideas put the patient--not some bureaucrat--at the center of America's health-care system. Consumers get the freedom to choose the plan that meets their needs instead of
To govern is to choose. An opposition party does not have to make decisions: It can demand everything and vote for nothing. But a governing party has a responsibility to follow through on the promises it has made.
By passing the American Health Care Act, we will deliver on our promise to repeal and replace ObamaCare. By applying conservative ideas and principles, we will remake our health-care system for generations. The responsibility is ours, and so is the opportunity.
One thought on “Speaker Ryan in WSJ: Keeping Our Promise to Repeal Obamacare”
Please don’t allow adults to remain on parents healthcare until age 26. The majority of the young people have graduated college and go on to jobs with the ability to purchase insurance. Those that don’t are high risk people. They are getting pregnant or living in basements of parents. They are not our problem. They also are doing high risk sports that result in injuries. Also Medicaid users are not paying anything and I have to pay for monthly premiums and high deductibles. Dentists are making a fortune on Medicaid. Every adult in the country is walking around with braces and I can’t afford a root canal. How fair is this. Drug and gang are getting free medical and dental. HOW FAIR is this.
