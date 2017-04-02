In a letter to the governor, the lawmakers wrote, "Governors in other states that have expanded
As a result of
The full text of the letter is available below and here:
Dear Governor Martinez:
As
As you know, the Affordable Care Act gave states the option to expand
The
Governors in other states that have expanded
New Mexicans have benefited significantly from the Affordable Care Act, and are looking to you to speak up about the impacts of this bill on the state and what it will mean for their families and communities. Our economy and the lives of New Mexicans are at stake. We look forward to your reply.
Sincerely
One thought on “N.M Congressmen Urge Gov. Martinez to Oppose GOP Health Care Plan”
72% of births in NM are covered by Medicaid!!!!!! How many births of illegal immigrants are paid for this way???? How many births to parents who are already on the government dole!!! Shame on you for asking others to pay and pay and pay every year for kids whose parents shouldn’t be here!!!!! I for one, am absolutely horrendously SICK OF IT!!!!
Please please pass your own state health care and make sure each one of you elected seditious government enpliyees are force by law to get the same health care. State full of leeches and racists.
New Jersey bills call for $1K tax credit to organ donors
Sens. Cantwell, Murray Deliver Warning to Speaker Ryan, House Republicans
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Income Riders Rescue Fixed Annuities
- Can Trump Make Commodities (Especially Gold) Great Again?
- IMOs to DOL: Delay Rule and Fix Our Exemption
- Lawsuit Says MetLife Turned A ‘Blind Eye’ To What Rick Siskey Was Doing
- Study: 51 Percent Of Workers Fear Outliving Nest Egg
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Income Riders Rescue Fixed Annuities
- IMOs to DOL: Delay Rule and Fix Our Exemption
- Pockets Of Strength In 4Q Annuity Sales Figures
- Indexed Annuity Sales Have Record Year
- North Carolina Insurance Fraud Investigation Nets $11M In Refunds
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Groups Oppose Oklahoma’s Efforts To Offer Stripped-Down Health Plans
- Medicaid Insurers Exhale
- Some 300M People Worldwide Suffer From Depression
- Premera Sees $18M Profit From ACA Plans
- Health Insurers Say Whether ACA ‘Explodes’ Depends On Decisions Made Soon
Life Insurance