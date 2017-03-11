McCollum Updates Fourth District on House Republicans’ Disastrous Health Care Bill

Congresswoman The Republican majority in the Despite neither holding public hearings nor giving the nonpartisan Even without a complete analysis, we know that this Republican "repeal and replace" bill is devastating for millions of children, families, seniors, and people with disabilities across I am completely committed to standing united with my Democratic colleagues and advocates for patients, health care providers, and families to stop If enacted, this legislation will lead to disastrous outcomes: Millions more Americans will be uninsured. The Higher costs for families and older Americans. The Rationed care for millions of seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income Americans on A weaker Attacks on women's health care and defunding of Massive tax giveaways to billionaires. The Healthcare professionals, patient advocates, and experts have rejected this disastrous legislation. Leading organizations representing America's hospitals, doctors, nurses, patients, and families all strongly oppose this Republican hijacking of health care. Most importantly, I have heard from This Republican bill does not do that. Instead, their proposal takes us backwards. It causes real harm to tens of millions of Americans and does nothing to make health care better or more affordable. Now is the time to speak out. To protect our health care, Minnesotans and Americans must stand together. We must work together to defeat this backwards Republican bill. Sincerely, 07J-Furigay-5802775 07J-Furigay
Congresswoman
The Republican majority in the
Despite neither holding public hearings nor giving the nonpartisan
Even without a complete analysis, we know that this Republican "repeal and replace" bill is devastating for millions of children, families, seniors, and people with disabilities across
I am completely committed to standing united with my Democratic colleagues and advocates for patients, health care providers, and families to stop
If enacted, this legislation will lead to disastrous outcomes:
Millions more Americans will be uninsured. The
Higher costs for families and older Americans. The
Rationed care for millions of seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income Americans on
A weaker
Attacks on women's health care and defunding of
Massive tax giveaways to billionaires. The
Healthcare professionals, patient advocates, and experts have rejected this disastrous legislation. Leading organizations representing America's hospitals, doctors, nurses, patients, and families all strongly oppose this Republican hijacking of health care.
Most importantly, I have heard from
This Republican bill does not do that. Instead, their proposal takes us backwards. It causes real harm to tens of millions of Americans and does nothing to make health care better or more affordable.
Now is the time to speak out. To protect our health care, Minnesotans and Americans must stand together. We must work together to defeat this backwards Republican bill.
Sincerely,
07J-Furigay-5802775 07J-Furigay
2 thoughts on “McCollum Updates Fourth District on House Republicans’ Disastrous Health Care Bill”
The Republican Congress is the real Death Panel! Money for the super rich, death to the elderly and disabled! Only cold hearted monsters could come up with a monstrosity like this! Shame on lying Congress and lying Trump! They care only about enriching their benefactors, they care nothing about the rest of us! Rise up, America! Wake up before this evil government strips us of all of our rights and our health!
Everyone I know who has the Affordable Care Act is complaining that their out of pocket expenses have exploded. What was a $500 deductible is now a $5000 deductible. Their monthly premiums are on the rise also. Obama Care was built on the assumption that the 20 and 30 year olds would buy insurance and serve as a funding source for older sicker individuals. That has not happened. Thus the reason for the dramatic increase in premiums and deductibles.
Thank you for reading my comments.
Rockingham County Represented at Event Focused on Improving Medicaid Application Process
Rep. Noem: Repealing and Replacing Obamacare
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Employer Plans, Health Fears Are Top Triggers For Retirement Saving
- Trump Tax Return Highlights Alternative Minimum Tax Quandary
- Prudential Investments Changing To PGIM Investments
- States Move Ahead with Auto-Enroll IRAs at Their Peril
- AIG Reportedly Removed CEO To Avoid Battle With Icahn
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Ohio National Storms into FIA Market
- Extra Supervision Rarely Reaches Disciplined Agents/Advisors
- Comments Flood DOL on Fiduciary Rule Delay
- Survey Reveals Clients Love Annuities, Hesitant to Buy
- MetLife Annuities and Life Now Offered Under Brighthouse Brand
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- More Than 12M Signed Up For Coverage Under ACA
- ACA Replacement Plan Stumbles
- Minnesota House Advances Health ‘Reinsurance’ Bill
- Florida GOP Eyeing New Approach To Health Care
- MNsure Sees Record Enrollment
Life Insurance