Health Bill Remains In Limbo, GOP Still Divided

May 02--Hopes for a revamped Obamacare bill veered from optimistic to doubtful in a matter of hours yesterday as the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress scrambled to build support for the massive health care legislation.
The White House began the day voicing confidence that the bill -- which failed to gain enough support last month and again last week -- would fare better this week.
"Do we have the votes for health care? I think we do," National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn told "CBS This Morning." "This is going to be a great week. We're going to get health care down to the floor of the House. We're convinced we've got the votes."
White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, when asked if the bill had enough votes, told CBS: "I think we will. I think it will happen this week."
But as morning turned to afternoon, White House press secretary Sean Spicer was far more cautious.
"We're getting closer and closer every day, so I would assume that today we're closer than we were a week ago," said Spicer. "But we're not there yet."
Congressional Republicans remain divided. CNN reported last night that 21 Republicans have now gone on record opposing the Obamacare replacement bill. If a total of 23 GOPers reject the legislation, it will fail to reach the necessary 216 votes. Some 13 Republican lawmakers were still undecided.
Last month, the bill never reached a vote after House Freedom Caucus members resisted. Last week, they seemed to come around, but moderate GOPers failed to get on board.
One hot-button issue remains covering patients with pre-existing conditions.
Trump said yesterday any final bill must contain that language.
"Pre-existing conditions are in the bill," Trump told CBS' "Face the Nation." "And I mandate it. I said, 'Has to be.' "
Trump vowed to Bloomberg News yesterday that the new bill will be "every bit as good" on pre-existing conditions as Obamacare.
But Spicer told reporters yesterday the White House would not put a timeline on passage of the legislation.
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
2 thoughts on “Health Bill Remains In Limbo, GOP Still Divided”
At the time of a new enrollment all Pre-existing conditions must be covered except to those without insurance, where coverage for those conditions would not for 12 months. Also, switching insurance companies must be allowed and a “time served” under a prior coverage must be credited unless there is a gap of more than 30 days. Only during the annual Open Enrollment period will pre-existings be fully covered from day one. Also individuals must be allowed to deduct from their tax filing 100% of premiums paid.
The answer is simple and proven successful. If there is a gap in coverage greater than 60 days, allowing for Pre-ex exclusion for up to 12 mo for anything treated in previous 6 mo. will accomplish two things.
One it will allow insurers to better price their plans and keep rates stable. This 6/12 pre-ex rule existed for years on individual plans and worked successfully in managing the cost and benefits of plans.
Two, it will make people purchase insurance “before the house is on fire” so to speak. If someone goes without coverage for longer than 60 days, which millions of Americans are choosing to do, then get a serious diagnosis their plan’s coverage will not cover that specific illness for 12 months. Any new illness diagnosed, not treated in previous 6 mos, would be covered as any other illness. This will work better than the ill-planned mandate.
And premiums should be 100% deductible for anyone who pays them.
Aetna Sees 1Q Loss On Failed Humana Bid
ACA Limbo Leaves Insurers Wondering
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- How to Help Clients Recover From ‘Financial Shock’
- 45% of Americans Chose Smartphones, Cars Or Vacations Over Financial Security
- Longevity Risk and the ONLY Answer: Annuities!
- 3 Out Of 4 Older Americans Fail Retirement Income Literacy Quiz
- GOP Targets Dodd-Frank Law
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Aetna Sees 1Q Loss On Failed Humana Bid
- Aflac Stock Moving Into Proverbial Sweet Spot Range For A Split
- Generational Split On Health Benefits
- Florida Blue Glitch Wipes Out Some Customers’ Bank Accounts
- 1 In 3 Gen Yers Turned Down A Job Because Of Poor Insurance
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- 45% of Americans Chose Smartphones, Cars Or Vacations Over Financial Security
- Agent Recruitment Plan Aims to Reduce Churn
- Earnings Grow At Erie Insurance
- Consumers Want Transparent Life Insurance Buying Options
- CNA Financial Beats 1Q Profit Forecasts