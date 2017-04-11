CCTV Market – Significant Demand for Products with High Precision, Excellent Video Quality, and Innovative Features

CCTV Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) --
The report provides a detailed description of the factors driving and restraining the global CCTV market. With the high incidence of crime and terror attacks, ubiquitous surveillance has become necessary. There has been an increase in the use of CCTV cameras for monitoring purposes at places including traffic signals, historical monuments, healthcare premises, banks, airports, educational institutes, jails, and shopping malls. This has given the global CCTV market a significant boost.
Another factor bolstering the growth of the global CCTV market is the increasing number of vendors offering technologically advanced services and products at competitive prices. This has resulted in the augmented traction of the market, especially in emerging nations. Moreover, at an organizational level, the growing concerns regarding employee safety and intellectual property protection is paving the way for increased deployment of CCTVs in company infrastructure. Increasing penetration of CCTV systems in government sectors and military applications is likely to fuel the global market.
However, amidst the surveillance requirements, balancing the fine line between protection and privacy poses the biggest challenge for both manufacturers and governments across the globe. A large number of end users have drawn a negative opinion about the apparent intrusion of an individual's privacy. This factor is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global CCTV market.
For better understanding, the CCTV market has been divided into five categories viz. application-wise, product-wise, technology-wise, surveillance components-wise and geography-wise. Based on applications, the global CCTV market is segmented into BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), business, education, healthcare, retail, and transportation. On the basis of surveillance components, the global CCTV market is segmented into video surveillance storage mechanisms, video surveillance software and analytics, and CCTV cameras.
Some of the major technologies used in CCTV systems are IP-based, wireless, analog, and hybrid CCTV systems. By product type, the global market is categorized into varieties such as bullet, conventional, dome, and discreet CCTV cameras.
To give a complete picture of the global CCTV market, the report includes the competitive landscape, key players' profiles, key financials and recent developments, and a business overview. Some of key players operating in the market are
One thought on “CCTV Market – Significant Demand for Products with High Precision, Excellent Video Quality, and Innovative Features”
I’m a firm believer that if you have nothing to hide than CCTV used to monitor public safety is not an issue. Have them at every set of lights in every public mall or every street corner. Educate our judges and legal fraternity of its benefits. The ridiculous thing about people complaining these breaches of their privacy is a moot point as they pay companies for the privilege to take their privacy on social networks and don’t think twice about it but get upset when the government wants to keep people safe in an ever increasing, dynamically and inherently dangerous world where the unexpected happens to people AND THEN those very same people who objected to increased security bay for the blood of the police and political parties for not protecting them. The simple answer is if these people who are against it should go without mobile phone and computers and live off the grid but I can almost say unequivocally that these same people have multiple social media accounts. Hypocrites.
