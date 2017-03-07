Will Consumers Flock To Proposed Health Law?

Younger consumers with lower incomes could be the big losers in the health care reform plan announced by House Republicans earlier this week. And insurance agents and brokers still could be hit in the wallets as well.
Under the GOP proposal, known as the American Health Care Act (AHCA), individuals with low-to-moderate incomes will no longer receive cost-sharing subsidies to help cover deductibles. Instead, people will be able to make much higher contributions to tax-sheltered health savings accounts, to cover deductibles and copayments.
In addition, tax credits used to help individuals and families purchase coverage will be based mainly on age instead of on income. Tax credits would be gradually phased down for individuals making more than $75,000, or married couples earning more than $150,000.
Most significant for insurance agents and brokers, the Republican health care plan did not remove the agent’s compensation from the medical loss ratio calculation.
The GOP proposal also does not permanently repeal the Cadillac tax, a provision that agent organizations including the National Association of Health Underwriters sought to get rid of.
“While we are disappointed that the AHCA does not permanently repeal the ACA’s ‘Cadillac tax’ on high-cost health plans, we are pleased that it will be delayed until 2025,” NAHU CEO Janet Trautwein said in a statement. "This levy does nothing to rein in actual health care costs, the true driver of the cost of coverage.”
Other changes that the AHCA would make to the current health care are a matter of “branding,” said Mike Stahl, senior vice president of HealthMarkets, one of the nation’s largest independent health insurance agencies.
For example, the AHCA removes the individual mandate but incentivizes people to sign up for coverage by allowing insurers to impose a 30 percent surcharge for not maintaining continuous coverage.
“So the mandate is gone but you have a surcharge. Basically, it’s the same concept for requiring people to be covered, but with different wording or branding,” Stahl said.
Fewer people could end up being enrolled in coverage under the new proposal, said Laura Adams, senior insurance analyst at insuranceQuotes.com. “The repeal of the individual mandate could mean that consumers who think they don’t need health insurance and don’t want to buy it will have the perception that it’s no longer required. In addition, some people will still be able to get tax credits to make insurance affordable to them, but for many, they won’t get the kind of subsidy they currently qualify for. So for some people, this means coverage will not be as affordable as it is.”
The tax credits would go to more people than are receiving them under the current law. But the GOP proposal would provide less financial help to lower-income people, according to Larry Levitt, senior vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Kim Buckey, health care regulations expert with DirectPath, said she believed a more immediate effect of the proposed health care law would be a run on enrollments, “since it may be harder to get coverage under the new plan.”
She also predicted premiums would increase under the proposed plan.
You’re going to see older, sicker people enrolling, which drives costs up,” she said. “And continuing coverage for dependents to age 26 and keeping coverage for those with pre-existing conditions is expensive. And a lot depends on whether insurers come back to the individual market.”
Susan Rupe is managing editor for InsuranceNewsNet. She formerly served as communications director for an insurance agents' association and was an award-winning newspaper reporter and editor. Contact her at Susan.Rupe@innfeedback.com.
3 thoughts on “Will Consumers Flock To Proposed Health Law?”
This proposal is ridiculous. For example: I’;m 55 years old . No penalty if I don’t buy health insurance so I don’t. Saves me a lot of money. I start to have heart palpitations. My doctor suggests a 24 hour halter heart monitor. The cost to an uninsured is $6000. for that ( cost taken from a n actual bill from our local community hospital). I’m diagnosed with a heart ailment and the bills will begin to mount into the tens of thousands for a stress test, etc.. So I buy a policy and pay 30% above the regular premium for at least 12 months.
Seriously??? Who will pay for the loss to the insurance company? Al the other insureds, of course – another zap to the middle class who thought they wanted this! Doesn’t anybody else see people who can afford insurance and don’t buy it as the freeloaders they are ? I’m happy to pay for the less fortunate, economically challenged or disabled folks, but I resent paying for government endorsed freeloading.
First, the one thing NO ONE in Washington wants to deal with are the factors actually DRIVING the cost of health insurance. The Medical Industrial Complex, spearheaded by the American Medical Association, has implemented a medical service pricing system which permits the big players in the medical services sector to operate on nearly a complete monopolistic basis. This is done via Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) arrangements. These arrangements, cloaked in secrecy and riddled with non-disclosure agreements and confidentiality clauses prevent insurance companies from being treated equally on what these pay for care. Worse, it’s been arranged that we, the public, can pretty much be charged whatever the medical establishment sees fit if we are not sheltered under some form of PPO arrangement or covered by a government program.
Until the folks in D.C. actually have the intestinal fortitude to establish a system of orderly, consistent, and transparent market pricing, we the public will continue to experience escalating insurance premiums. Insurance IS a flow through mechanism. If the claims costs insurance carriers are paying increases, so DO our premiums. If the U.S. went to a Single Payer System, would we get any relief. ABSOLUTELY NOT!!! Why?
This is because the AMA will still be in charge of the entire fiasco we call a health care system. The AMA does NOT represent physicians, though they claim to. The AMA DOES represent the medical schools, the hospital industry and the pharmaceutical industries. Over the years the AMA has been CONVICTED no fewer than three times for racketeering, because they are.
The AMA has two primary goals…
1. Drive the costs of health care into the stratosphere, and 2) Put all independent physicians and naturopathic practitioners out of business.
We though, can expect no open support from either the legislators or members of the media because many of these are so deep into the pockets of the Medical Industrial Complex they do not want to let go. Their like the monkey which reaches its hand into a jar to take out a piece of fruit, but cannot extract its hand without letting go of the fruit.
To encourage young, healthy people, especially males, to enroll, I would like to see medical underwriting employed for those who would qualify, giving them a lower cost than the Community Rates established by the ACA. This would also be helpful for older folks with healthy lifestyles. Medically underwritten plans would be optional; if the underwritten rate is lower than the community rate, then the insured could chose that plan, which could reduce the need for tax credits.
