Taxing Retirement Plans Is ‘Off The Table,’ Congressman Tells IRI

WASHINGTON-- Congressman John B. Larson, D-Conn., showed up a half-hour late for his 8:35 a.m. breakfast talk to Insured Retirement Institute members.
But he had a good excuse.
"We came by way of the Conestoga (wagon)," he quipped during IRI's Government, Law and Regulatory Conference.
One of the rare Democrats to participate in an IRI event, Larson previously was honored by the trade association as a 2016 recipient of its Champion of Retirement Security Award.
Larson parted with colleague Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, who told IRI members Monday that any taxing of retirement plans is "off the table."
If the GOP doesn't get its border tax proposal, it will be looking for revenue, Larson said, and retirement plan incentives could be in the crosshairs.
Otherwise, Larson emphasized that Social Security is America's biggest and most successful "insurance program." Democrats want to expand Social Security and make it solvent into the next century with a modest increase in contributions, he explained.
"In the greatest country in the world, we ought to be able to make sure that everyone can get an across-the-board 2 percent increase in Social Security," Larson said.
With regards to tax reform, the parties are not as split as it seems, Larson said. A number of changes "could be widely embraced by both sides," he said.
The Donald J. Trump administration had three major goals: health care reform, tax reform and infrastructure. The majority party tackled them in the wrong order, Larson said. Infrastructure is the least partisan issue and might have been passed by now, he said.
But Washington is a bit frenzied at the moment as the new president deals with swirling controversies on several fronts, the elephant in the room that Larson acknowledged at the start of his remarks.
"No major tweets yet this morning," he joked upon taking the stage.
InsuranceNewsNet Senior Editor John Hilton has covered business and other beats in more than 20 years of daily journalism. John may be reached at john.hilton@innfeedback.com.
© Entire contents copyright 2017 by InsuranceNewsNet.com Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reprinted without the expressed written consent from InsuranceNewsNet.com.
2 thoughts on “Taxing Retirement Plans Is ‘Off The Table,’ Congressman Tells IRI”
So is Larson advocating taxing money in Roth plans, despite earlier promises to those who already paid taxes on their Roths? This article was unclear what he was intending to do.
Hi Mark,
Rep. Larson wasn’t really “advocating” anything, but suggesting that if the border tax idea dies (as its fate appears to be) then Republicans will be looking around for options to generate revenue. Sorry the article wasn’t clear.
John Hilton
Could Financial Advisors Go The Way Of The Traditional Camera?
IUL Market in 1Q: The Top-10 Shuffle
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Insurance Channel Sending Scores of Advisors to IBDs
- New Tools Offer A Fresh Look At Client Investment Risk
- Fewer Advisors Breaking Away, Report Finds
- Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rate By A Quarter Point
- Ex-Portfolio Manager Sentenced For Inflating Hedge Fund Value
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Surrender Charges’ Great Disappearing Act
- Defining ‘Reasonable Comp’ Under the DOL Rule
- Tennessee Agents Face $17K In Fines
- Final Countdown to the Fiduciary Rule
- Ohio National Launches Innovative Roll Up Feature
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- GOP Aims For June Vote On Health Care Reform
- Report: Health Care Deductibles Higher Under GOP Bill
- Uncertainty Over Federal Money Could Spur Covered California Rate Hikes
- Report: House GOP Health Care Plan Could Lead To 1M Job Losses
- California Dentist Charged With Extracting Fraudulent Payments From Multiple Insurers
Life Insurance