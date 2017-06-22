Senate GOP To Reveal Their Version Of Health Care Reform

The Senate will announce their version of repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) later this morning.

Their vision for health care reform would put restrictions on Medicaid, roll back health insurance subsidies, and remove a number of taxes from the ACA, Politico reported.

The bill would repeal two of the ACA's biggest parts: the individual mandate and the employer mandate. It also would defund Planned Parenthood for one year by taking the organization out of the Medicaid program.

A vote in the Senate is expected to be held late next week.

Here is what we know so far about the bill:

— It would eliminate ACA's subsidy program and replace it with a different structure to help low-income people afford insurance.

— States would be offered a waiver to opt out of major parts of the ACA and create their own health care rules. The bill would alter what was known as 1332 waivers under the ACA and make them easier to obtain. However, states would not be allowed to waive the ACA requirements that insurers accept everyone and charge the same rates, with few exceptions.

- The bill is expected to roll back enhanced Medicaid spending under the ACA over four years beginning in 2020. States would still be allowed to expand Medicaid through 2019.

— The bill also is expected to reshape Medicaid. Instead of an open-ended entitlement, states would get a set amount of money per person.

Susan Rupe is managing editor for InsuranceNewsNet.

