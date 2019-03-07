Selling Health Insurance Across States Lines Is Topic Of CMS Probe

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is looking for recommendations on how to make it easier for carriers to sell health insurance across state lines.

In an announcement late Wednesday, CMS issued a request for information on how to eliminate the regulatory, operational and financial barriers that prevent carriers from selling coverage across state lines.

CMS' announcement comes after President Donald Trump issued an executive order in October, “Promoting Healthcare Choice and Competition Across the United States,” which aimed to increase competition and consumer choice, with the goal of driving down rising health insurance premiums.

Trump's executive order specifically instructs the administration to make it easier for consumer to buy health insurance coverage across state lines. CMS officials want obtain feedback from the public and collect ideas on how to change the existing system. In particular, CMS officials are interested in feedback on how states can take advantage of Section 1333 of the Affordable Care Act, which provides for the establishment of a regulatory framework that allows two or more states to enter into a Health Care Choice Compact to facilitate the sale of health insurance coverage across state lines.

CMS officials are is primarily looking for input on how the agency can expand access to health insurance coverage across state lines and understand the financial impacts of selling health insurance coverage across state lines.

The public comment period will be open for 60 days.

