MDRT Welcomes New President, Secretary For 2019

MDRT recently named Ross Vanderwolf, CFP, president, and Randy L. Scritchfield, CFP, LUTCF, as secretary of the organization’s Executive Committee.

Vanderwolf, a 31-year MDRT member from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, will be the 93rd president of MDRT and will succeed 44-year member James D. Pittman, CLU, CFP, of Portland, Ore., who will become the immediate past president. Regina Bedoya, CLU, ChFC, a 25-year member from Juno Beach, Fla., will serve as first vice president and Ian James Green, Dip PFS, a 20-year member from London, England, will serve as second vice president.

MDRT is "internationally recognized as the standard of excellence in the financial services profession" and supports members through resources and networking opportunities to advance their careers, the organization said in a news release.

The 2019 Executive Committee will lead the association of more than 66,000 international members from 500 companies and 72 nations and territories for a one-year term that began Sept. 1. Together, they will "encourage members to embrace the mission and core principles of the organization," the release said.

“To be MDRT goes beyond simply achieving a production requirement; it means joining a global community where we strive to succeed based on MDRT’s deep-rooted tradition of shared learning for the betterment of our clients, organization, peers and the financial services industry,” Vanderwolf said. “I’m honored to carry on the legacy as president and lead more than 66,000 of the world's top financial services professionals on the path to personal and professional growth each year.”

Vanderwolf will lead the committee’s mission to uphold the organization’s strict membership, professional and ethical standards as well as empower members through innovative ideas and strategic resources, the release said.

Expanded networking opportunities and industry insights will continue to help members elevate their careers, experience business growth and develop strong client relationships.

Vanderwolf, who has nine Court of the Table and eight Top of the Table qualifications, is a Platinum Knight-level donor of the MDRT Foundation, is constantly voted one of Australia’s Most Trusted Financial Advisers and is the recipient of multiple awards for excellence in the industry.

Formally accepting the nomination to become the newest member of the Executive Committee during this year’s MDRT Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, Scritchfield, of Damascus, Md., is a 34-year MDRT member with three Court of the Table and 17 Top of the Table qualifications, an Excalibur Knight-level donor of the MDRT Foundation and a member of its Inner Circle Society.

The 2019 Executive Committee "will lead MDRT in its mission to deliver innovative ideas and generate empowered growth as the internationally recognized standard of excellence in financial services," the release said.