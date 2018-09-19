Legal & General America Names Mark Holweger To Head Its Insurance Division

Legal & General America, a top-five U.S. life insurer, named Mark Holweger president and CEO of its insurance division, which includes operating companies Banner Life Insurance Co. and William Penn Life Insurance Co. of New York.

Holweger previously served as executive vice president, distribution and marketing for LGA, which he joined earlier this year after transitioning from Legal & General Insurance in the UK.

In his new role, Holweger will focus on continued business growth with an emphasis on investing in LGA’s distribution channels by building propositions that address key partner and customer needs in an ever-evolving digital world.

“LGA has experienced strong market growth by implementing changes that have allowed us to diversify the ways we are reaching consumers – delivering new digital solutions, as well as offering insightful information around financial wellness through our newly launched blog,” Holweger said.

“I look forward to building upon the team’s accomplishments to date and to further solidifying our place as a digital innovator while investing in our distribution to bring about solutions that meet our customers where they are.”

As part of LGA’s continued prioritization of tech-driven innovation, Holweger will join other industry thought leaders at InsureTech Connect – the world’s largest insurtech event – on Oct. 2-3 in Las Vegas.

He will speak on a panel called “Can Insurance Be Bought Not Sold.” Holweger, along with other industry executives, will discuss what it takes from a product and organizational standpoint to shift how consumers think about insurance, allowing it to be bought rather than sold.

The announcement of Holweger’s new role comes shortly after LGA launched its consumer-facing blog covering timely life insurance, family, money, lifestyle and technology topics. The blog serves the specific needs of the U.S. insurance customer base, "educating them on ways to succeed along their path toward financial fitness," the company said.