Legal Fight To Stop DOL Rule Returns To Court

The legal fight to stop the Department of Labor fiduciary rule returns to the spotlight Monday in the Fifth Circuit Appeals Court in New Orleans.
Arguments will be heard by a three-judge panel led by Chief Judge Carl E. Stewart. The case is third on the docket and each party will have 30 minutes to make their case.
The industry plaintiffs are consolidated from three lawsuits that were filed last summer in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. While the plaintiffs lost the federal court decisions, the Dallas court was chosen specifically because appeals would go to the Fifth Circuit.
The Fifth Circuit is generally considered the most conservative in the country, with decisions that frequently define the government’s role narrowly.
The first phase of the fiduciary rule went into effect June 9. It requires advisors and agents to act as fiduciaries, make no misleading statements and accept only “reasonable” compensation.
Still, opponents are aiming mostly at phase two rules that establish a class-action right to sue under the Best Interest Contract Exemption. The BICE will be required to sell fixed indexed and variable annuities beginning Jan. 1, 2018.
The DOL continues to work regulatory channels to reshape phase two of the rule and many expect the Jan. 1 date to be delayed. A win at the appeals level would reshape the entire DOL rule debate.
SEC Commissioner Comments
Commissioner Michael Piwowar of the Securities and Exchange Commission weighed in Wednesday with a comment letter to the DOL. Eugene Scalia, attorney for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, submitted the Piwowar letter to the appeals court record.
The SEC is soliciting comment on a fiduciary standard of its own. Piwowar made three points in his letter:
• The DOL fiduciary rule is “dismissive of the efficacy of conflict of interest disclosure.”
• The rule fails to distinguish “selling” activities from “advice” activities, “undermining the commission’s longstanding approach to regulation of broker-dealers and investment advisors.”
• The rule effects “will extend beyond retirement accounts and will be disruptive of the broker-client relationship in general.”
“The comment letter supports appellants’ arguments that DOL has overstepped its authority, and unreasonably and unconstitutionally fashioned a new regulatory framework that clashes with decades of legislation and securities regulations,” Scalia wrote.
In its court brief, the DOL defended the Obama-era rule, writing that investors need protection from the "harms posed by conflicted transactions."There was some conjecture that Trump's DOL would abandon defense of the rule.
Sources expect the appeals court to hand down a decision by mid-September.
In addition to the chamber, other plaintiffs include the American Council of Life Insurers, National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, the Insured Retirement Institute, and many others.
InsuranceNewsNet Senior Editor John Hilton has covered business and other beats in more than 20 years of daily journalism. John may be reached at john.hilton@innfeedback.com.
© Entire contents copyright 2017 by InsuranceNewsNet.com Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reprinted without the expressed written consent from InsuranceNewsNet.com.
2 thoughts on “Legal Fight To Stop DOL Rule Returns To Court”
This goes to show how greed rules this nation and how the protection of the working class is non existent even in the courts eyes. The working middle class that carries this nation by breaking our backs to hopefully be able to retire comfortably is just a dream that’s being squashed by the unethical financial advisers. Finally, regulations to have ethics and moral clear across the board for all advisers, the thiefs are showing their faces. I hope everyone who is staying onto of this is keeping notes on who they are and what firms they are associated with. Stay clear, pull your assets and place them with legitimate Fiduciaries.
Really Christopher? Have you overdosed on the KoolAid? The greed that is so damaging and corrosive to the consumer’s retirement plans is the un-Godly and unethical charges against their 401(k) retirement plans and the absurd charges client’s pay inside variable annuities. The client puts in 100% of the money and takes 100% of the risk in both of these products while Wall Street puts in no money and takes no risk while enjoying far more of the gain than the client actually receives. (www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/film/retirement-gamble/)
The DOL rules were originally an attack on variable annuities and rightfully so, but the big money interest of the Insurance companies playing with Wall Street via the variable annuities refused to compete in the Fixed Guaranteed Annuity market because the cost of reserving for the guarantees is too high cutting into the profits made on the variables. The Insurance companies knew if Fixed Indexed Annuities were not included in the 84-24 and/or BICE exemption then all their producers selling Variable annuities would just move over to sell Fixed Indexed Annuities and hence they were able to get the FIA included where it does not belong. FIA products are guaranteed and fully reserved for, they are actually an insurance product because there IS a transfer of risk unlike a variable annuity.
The DOL regulation does not protect the consumer as it is being sold to them. The DOL Fiduciary Rule benefits lawyers, hurts the consumer, does nothing to prevent the continued proliferation of variable annuities, hurts the annuity marketplace, and makes Financial/Retirement Planning market less available to the average consumer.
