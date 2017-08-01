Consumer confidence is at a nearly 16-year high, experts point out, a major indicator that the markets will continue to expand for the rest of 2017. But if confidence indicators flag, be wary of a crash.
One thought on “Confidence Should Keep Markets Humming for Rest of 2017”
Markets will continue to expand but may crash if confidence fails. ?? What kind of forecast is that?
