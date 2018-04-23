James Comey to Keynote LIMRA Annual Meeting

LIMRA announced today that former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey will deliver the keynote speech at the 2018 LIMRA Annual Conference, to be held Oct. 28-30, 2018, in New York City.

“Throughout his decorated career, James Comey has exhibited attributes that would make his knowledge useful on any platform,” said Robert A. Kerzner, president and CEO, LIMRA, LOMA and LL Global. “His leadership qualities, in particular, have been recognized by some of the highest level officials in the United States. We are thrilled to have him as our keynote speaker.”

Appointed by President Barack Obama, Comey led the FBI from 2013 to 2017. During his tenure, he oversaw the federal response to several mass shootings, including at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, which was the deadliest shooting in American history. He is also known for his work on border control.

A native of New York, Comey previously was a federal prosecutor in both his home state and Virginia. He also served as the U.S. deputy attorney general for the George W. Bush administration.

The LIMRA Annual Conference is one of the largest gatherings of senior executives representing diverse sectors of the financial services industry. Members and partners come together to share strategic industry insights and participate in high-level networking. The Annual Conference agenda is designed to offer attendees insights into the latest industry trends.

LIMRA’s premier conference will be the final one for CEO Robert Kerzner, who will retire at the end of 2018 after 14 years with the company.

“The LIMRA Annual Conference has always been special to me,” said Kerzner. “It has never failed to provide an exclusive opportunity for members of the financial services industry to come together and share insights on our business and hear from nationally recognized authorities.”