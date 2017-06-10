Sen. Rounds Calls for Administration to Reverse Obama-Era Regulations Limiting Consumer Choice

"Short-term, limited duration plans offered consumers a viable health coverage option until an Obama-era regulation went into effect that greatly restricted the availability of these policies," the senators wrote. "As health insurers continue to leave the Obamacare exchanges, consumers need more, not fewer, options for health insurance. Reversing this regulation will provide consumers with an important option for health coverage."
The letter was led by Sen.
Full text of the letter:
The Honorable
Secretary
Dear Secretary Price:
As the
Short-term, limited duration (STLD) insurance plans provide consumers with "valuable protection against out-of-pocket costs in case of unexpected injury or hospitalization." STLD plans last less than 12 months and offer consumers a variety of medical benefits including physician and specialist visits, hospitalization, emergency treatment, and prescription drug discounts. These plans have offered great value to people, real protection, and broad provider networks.
Although STLD plans do not meet ACA requirements for minimum essential coverage, making consumers of STLD plans potentially liable for tax penalties under the ACA, these products afford greater flexibility in the choice of health benefits than on-exchange plans. In fact, despite the tax penalty, thousands of consumers still purchased these short-term plans. Presumably these plans would be even more popular if they qualified for an exception to the individual mandate tax penalty. These plans are particularly attractive to people in between jobs, people who have missed Open Enrollment, and people who want to pay less for health insurance. According to eHealth, an online marketplace for health insurance, a consumer who has short-term coverage pays, on average, about one-third of what a consumer with major medical coverage pays per month. In addition, between 2015 and 2016, eHealth reported that average monthly short-term premiums "decreased 5% for individuals (from
STLD plans remained a viable health coverage option for consumers until an HHS regulation went into effect on
This change could have serious consequences for the STLD market, particularly young and unemployed consumers of STLD products. According to the
It appears that HHS ignored these consequences and, despite the popularity and usefulness of STLD plans, viewed short-term, limited coverage as a threat to the longevity of the ACA. In its regulation, HHS admitted as much, writing: "healthier individuals may be targeted for this type of [short-term] coverage, thus adversely impacting the risk pool for Affordable Care Act-compliant coverage." Essentially, HHS has sought to eliminate a viable and useful health care alternative in order to force individuals to purchase ACA-compliant coverage in an attempt to prop up the failing ACA exchanges.
As a result of this regulation, providers that once offered short-term plans may exit the market, leaving consumers in some locations with even fewer options for health insurance. Recently, Tokio Marine HCC -
This significant restriction of STLD plans is yet another example of the
Accordingly, we respectfully request that you promptly reverse this regulation to allow American consumers more economical and flexible options when it comes to finding the best health care coverage that meet their personal needs and those of their families. Acknowledging Americans' freedom to avail themselves of these insurance plans is a step the Administration can take quickly to restore additional personal freedom and individual choice in health care markets.
Thank you for your attention to this important issue.
Sincerely,
One thought on “Sen. Rounds Calls for Administration to Reverse Obama-Era Regulations Limiting Consumer Choice”
I love how all the Republican options are about making insurance more complicated and of less real value if you read the fine print to the actual sick person. Obviously they equate insurance with buying something like shoes. If you are Kim Kardashian you can afford the $500.to $5000 version that will actually cover your foot and work as a shoe for your life. If you are an average joe or god forbid out of work you can buy a flip flop- not so good for work, the met gala or a long walk but it is a foot option so why are you complaining.
Allstate and Allstate Agencies Seek to Bring 346 Jobs to Florida
BETA Risk Management Authority Announces Dividends to Liability Members Totaling $13 million
