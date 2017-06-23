"Throughout the health care debate, I have made clear that I want to make sure the rug is not pulled out from under
"At first glance, I have serious concerns about the bill's impact on the Nevadans who depend on Medicaid. I will read it, share it with
"I will also post it to my website so that any Nevadans who wish to review it can do so. As I have consistently stated, if the bill is good for
The bill text is available on Heller's website, heller.senate.gov, and here.( https://www.heller.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/988e3954-cdd2-4d0d-8167-976235fad6fe/Senate%20Health%20Care%20Reform%20Legislation.pdf)
One thought on “Sen. Heller Issues Statement on Senate Draft Health Care Reform Bill”
As a Republican, I am so grateful, so grateful, that you are standing up for Medicaid!!! Thank You!!
