Sen. Heller Issues Statement on Senate Draft Health Care Reform Bill

WASHINGTON , June 22 -- Sen. Dean Heller , R- Nev. , issued the following statement on the Senate draft health care reform legislation:

"Throughout the health care debate, I have made clear that I want to make sure the rug is not pulled out from under Nevada or the more than 200,000 Nevadans who received insurance for the first time under Medicaid expansion."

"At first glance, I have serious concerns about the bill's impact on the Nevadans who depend on Medicaid. I will read it, share it with Governor Sandoval , and continue to listen to Nevadans to determine the bill's impact on our state."

"I will also post it to my website so that any Nevadans who wish to review it can do so. As I have consistently stated, if the bill is good for Nevada , I'll vote for it and if it's not - I won't."

The bill text is available on Heller's website, heller.senate.gov, and here.( https://www.heller.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/988e3954-cdd2-4d0d-8167-976235fad6fe/Senate%20Health%20Care%20Reform%20Legislation.pdf)