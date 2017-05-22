Schumer Floor Remarks on the Russia Investigation, the Trump Administration’s Request for Delay in Cost Sharing Reduction Payments Lawsuit, and…

Schumer Floor Remarks on the Russia Investigation, the Date: Contact: Schumer Floor Remarks on the Russia Investigation, the Since last week's all-Senators briefing with Deputy Attorney General Nothing could be further from the truth. The executive branch investigation - under the special counsel - looks at criminal wrongdoing. The Congressional investigation takes a broader approach. The two can proceed on parallel tracks, as has happened many times in the past. If anything the congressional investigation is doing potentially interferes with the special counsel's activities, the two parties will discuss it. It's a process called "de-confliction." They know how to do it, they've done it before. There's no reason -- no reason whatsoever -- for the congressional investigation to slow down or stop. First, Intelligence Committee Chairman Burr, Ranking Member Warner should continue to pursue their committee's investigation into these matters with just as much vigor. That investigation has been proceeding in a bipartisan way, and it absolutely should continue as such. For example, my friends Sens. Burr and Warner have recently requested the financial records of key Trump campaign officials from the Second, Third, the Intelligence Committee must be provided the details and transcripts relating to There's a great deal of dispute about what was said at that meeting. The committee should have access to both And finally, the Now, Mr. President, on another matter - healthcare. Today the The cost-sharing program helps keep health care costs low for working Americans and helps insurers stay in the marketplace, giving Americans more choices. It keeps the average person's premiums down, it keeps their deductibles low; it makes it a lot easier for working Americans to afford health care. That was its purpose and it's succeeding in its purpose. But by continuing to sow uncertainty about this program, both by refusing to defend the lawsuit and by making outright threats to end it, the Let me repeat: right now, the A spokesperson for the The insurance industry itself is saying that the number one thing that could be done to keep costs down, to keep other insurers in the marketplace, is to make permanent cost sharing. So, refusing to guarantee the cost-sharing payments is sabotage, plain and simple. And the Now, the Administration made the last cost-sharing payment but refuses to say that they will continue to make them permanently. They know they will get blamed for the chaos that would ensue should they end these payments - they're afraid to do that - but they want to threaten the stability of our healthcare system in order to get So what they tried to do is have their cake and eat it too. They said we're going to delay the lawsuit but we're still going to have that uncertainty that hurts Americans out there. That is profoundly irresponsible. Threatening to defund healthcare in order to win political leverage is hostage taking at its very worst, because it holds millions of innocent Americans who very much need health care and need the costs to be lower and affordable hostage. It's already causing massive uncertainty. It will only get worse if the Administration continues to kick the can down the road 3 months at a time. There's one very simple solution: instead of delaying the decision every three months, the Next, Mr. President, on the budget - the President of I want to remind everyone here in the The President told the American people he would help create jobs and provide greater economic security for families. This budget does exactly the opposite. It's not a jobs budget. It's not an economic security agenda. It's a budget that takes a meat cleaver to the middle class by gutting the programs that help them the most, including many that help create jobs and power the economy: transportation is cut, education is cut, programs that promote scientific and medical research are cut, programs that protect clean air and clean water are cut. All of these are favored - these programs are favored by a vast majority of my Republican friends across the aisle, but the President's budget is an outlier - way out there. It fits with And there's another one that really is worrisome. Recent reports say that the president's budget will target This would pull the rug out from so many Americans who need help: those suffering from opioid and heroin addiction, people in nursing homes and their families who care for them, the elderly, the disabled, and children. The Listen to this, Mr. President and my colleagues: So if the reporting is accurate the cuts to And once again, Many of my Republican friends come from states that have significantly expanded their Based on what we know about this budget, the good news - the only good news - is that it's likely to be roundly rejected by members of both parties here in the We have shown that
Since last week's all-Senators briefing with Deputy Attorney General
Nothing could be further from the truth.
The executive branch investigation - under the special counsel - looks at criminal wrongdoing. The Congressional investigation takes a broader approach. The two can proceed on parallel tracks, as has happened many times in the past. If anything the congressional investigation is doing potentially interferes with the special counsel's activities, the two parties will discuss it. It's a process called "de-confliction." They know how to do it, they've done it before. There's no reason -- no reason whatsoever -- for the congressional investigation to slow down or stop.
First, Intelligence Committee Chairman Burr, Ranking Member Warner should continue to pursue their committee's investigation into these matters with just as much vigor. That investigation has been proceeding in a bipartisan way, and it absolutely should continue as such. For example, my friends Sens. Burr and Warner have recently requested the financial records of key Trump campaign officials from the Treasury Department.
Second,
Third, the Intelligence Committee must be provided the details and transcripts relating to
There's a great deal of dispute about what was said at that meeting. The committee should have access to both
And finally, the
Now, Mr. President, on another matter - healthcare.
Today the
The cost-sharing program helps keep health care costs low for working Americans and helps insurers stay in the marketplace, giving Americans more choices. It keeps the average person's premiums down, it keeps their deductibles low; it makes it a lot easier for working Americans to afford health care. That was its purpose and it's succeeding in its purpose.
But by continuing to sow uncertainty about this program, both by refusing to defend the lawsuit and by making outright threats to end it, the Trump Administration is sabotaging our healthcare system.
Let me repeat: right now, the
A spokesperson for the
The insurance industry itself is saying that the number one thing that could be done to keep costs down, to keep other insurers in the marketplace, is to make permanent cost sharing.
So, refusing to guarantee the cost-sharing payments is sabotage, plain and simple. And the American people will know who to blame.
Now, the Administration made the last cost-sharing payment but refuses to say that they will continue to make them permanently. They know they will get blamed for the chaos that would ensue should they end these payments - they're afraid to do that - but they want to threaten the stability of our healthcare system in order to get Democrats to the negotiating table on their healthcare bill.
So what they tried to do is have their cake and eat it too. They said we're going to delay the lawsuit but we're still going to have that uncertainty that hurts Americans out there. That is profoundly irresponsible.
Threatening to defund healthcare in order to win political leverage is hostage taking at its very worst, because it holds millions of innocent Americans who very much need health care and need the costs to be lower and affordable hostage.
It's already causing massive uncertainty. It will only get worse if the Administration continues to kick the can down the road 3 months at a time.
There's one very simple solution: instead of delaying the decision every three months, the
Next, Mr. President, on the budget - the President of
I want to remind everyone here in the
The President told the American people he would help create jobs and provide greater economic security for families. This budget does exactly the opposite. It's not a jobs budget. It's not an economic security agenda.
It's a budget that takes a meat cleaver to the middle class by gutting the programs that help them the most, including many that help create jobs and power the economy: transportation is cut, education is cut, programs that promote scientific and medical research are cut, programs that protect clean air and clean water are cut. All of these are favored - these programs are favored by a vast majority of my Republican friends across the aisle, but the President's budget is an outlier - way out there. It fits with his hard-right ideology.
And there's another one that really is worrisome. Recent reports say that the president's budget will target Medicaid for massive cuts.
This would pull the rug out from so many Americans who need help: those suffering from opioid and heroin addiction, people in nursing homes and their families who care for them, the elderly, the disabled, and children.
The
Listen to this, Mr. President and my colleagues:
So if the reporting is accurate the cuts to
And once again,
Many of my Republican friends come from states that have significantly expanded their Medicaid programs.
Based on what we know about this budget, the good news - the only good news - is that it's likely to be roundly rejected by members of both parties here in the Senate.
We have shown that
Spot on Schumer…… spot on…… people unite!
