Schumer Floor Remarks on President Trump’s Budget Proposal

Date: Contact: Schumer Floor Remarks on The President of I want to remind everyone here in the The President told the American people he would help create jobs and provide greater economic security for families. This budget does exactly the opposite. It's not a jobs budget. It's not an economic security agenda. It's a budget that takes a meat cleaver to the middle class by gutting the programs that help them the most, including many that help create jobs and power the economy: transportation is cut, education is cut, programs that promote scientific and medical research are cut, programs that protect clean air and clean water are cut. All of these are favored - these programs are favored by a vast majority of my Republican friends across the aisle, but the President's budget is an outlier - way out there. It fits with And there's another one that really is worrisome. Recent reports say that the president's budget will target This would pull the rug out from so many Americans who need help: those suffering from opioid and heroin addiction, people in nursing homes and their families who care for them, the elderly, the disabled, and children. The Listen to this, Mr. President and my colleagues: So if the reporting is accurate the cuts to And once again, Many of my Republican friends come from states that have significantly expanded their Based on what we know about this budget, the good news - the only good news - is that it's likely to be roundly rejected by members of both parties here in the We have shown that
Date:
Contact:
Schumer Floor Remarks on
The President of
I want to remind everyone here in the
The President told the American people he would help create jobs and provide greater economic security for families. This budget does exactly the opposite. It's not a jobs budget. It's not an economic security agenda.
It's a budget that takes a meat cleaver to the middle class by gutting the programs that help them the most, including many that help create jobs and power the economy: transportation is cut, education is cut, programs that promote scientific and medical research are cut, programs that protect clean air and clean water are cut. All of these are favored - these programs are favored by a vast majority of my Republican friends across the aisle, but the President's budget is an outlier - way out there. It fits with
And there's another one that really is worrisome. Recent reports say that the president's budget will target
This would pull the rug out from so many Americans who need help: those suffering from opioid and heroin addiction, people in nursing homes and their families who care for them, the elderly, the disabled, and children.
The
Listen to this, Mr. President and my colleagues:
So if the reporting is accurate the cuts to
And once again,
Many of my Republican friends come from states that have significantly expanded their
Based on what we know about this budget, the good news - the only good news - is that it's likely to be roundly rejected by members of both parties here in the
We have shown that
2 thoughts on “Schumer Floor Remarks on President Trump’s Budget Proposal”
Chuck, Please please please let the government stop trying to “help” me! You’re killing me!
Why do so many people who voted for President Trump continue to support him when they have few if any common interests to protect and many of his actions are contrary to his campaign promises. Are you too proud to admit that you were conned?
Schumer Floor Remarks on the Russia Investigation, the Trump Administration’s Request for Delay in Cost Sharing Reduction Payments Lawsuit, and…
Trump Budget Destroys Jobs, Endangers Hard-Working Families
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Massachusetts Hedge Fund Manager Arrested For Investment Fraud Scheme
- Small Caps Down — Can They Get Up?
- Financial Services Casting Nets For Younger Pros as Advisors Age Out
- Lawmakers to Trump: Delay the DOL Rule
- Regulators Charge Maine Advisor With Fraud
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Two Rivers Returns $1.3M To Settle Insurance Investigation
- Health Insurers, Exasperated With Trump, Plan To Raise Rates
- Single-Payer Would Cost California $400B
- Iowa Health Groups Worry About AHCA Changes
- California Takes Steps Toward Single-Payer Health Care
Life Insurance