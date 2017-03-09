Rep. Lowey Issues Statement on Republican Trumpcare Bill Repealing Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON , March 7 -- Rep. Nita Lowey , D- N.Y. , ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee , issued the following statement on the Republican Trumpcare bill repealing the Affordable Care Act:

"Now we know why Republicans didn't want anyone to read their health care plan. More than seven years since the Affordable Care Act passed, and with the uninsured rate at record lows, Trumpcare will threaten health coverage for millions of Americans, increase premiums, jeopardize the retirement security for middle-class families, attack women's health, and diminish health coverage for the most vulnerable among us.

"It will force working families to pay more for less, and the Republican game of hide and seek with this bill conveniently covered up how much all of this chaos will cost.

"We cannot return to a time when American families lived in fear that a single illness or trip to the hospital could bankrupt them. We should be working to provide more Americans quality, affordable care, not forcing working families to pay more for less coverage. I will continue to fight every attempt to rip health care away from millions of Americans and destroy the progress we have made."

