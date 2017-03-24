Clicky
Newswires

Rep. Fleischmann Issues Statement on American Healthcare Act

WASHINGTON, March 24 -- Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., issued the following statement on the American Healthcare Act:

"Obamacare is a terrible law and has put further stress on our already fragile healthcare system," said Fleischmann.

"When the American Healthcare Act was introduced I made it clear that the legislation was not perfect, but was instead a step in the right direction.

"Although the bill has been pulled, I remain committed to repealing Obamacare and focusing on patient-centered reforms."

One thought on “Rep. Fleischmann Issues Statement on American Healthcare Act”

  1. Obamacare sucks ! Obamacare Lite just makes it worse. This is just “round one”. I support a “one step” bill. I believe that the health insurors have a “shared monopoly”. I support a true “free market” health care sustem, with NO subsidies or “tax credits”. I oppose any participation of the Federal government in the healthcare system. The “social safety net” should be handled by NGOs. When all else fails, it should be handled at the state level.

    Obamacare is like a snowman – let it melt ! Doing nothing is far better than Obamacare Lite. I look forward to a CLEAN, ONE-STEP bill in a few months. It is time to play HARD-BALL! Let the Democrats (and the liberal Republicans) shoot it down. Sometimes it requires some pain before we get it right.

    I’m very disappointed that you are not in the Freedom Caucus.

