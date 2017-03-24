Rep. Fleischmann Issues Statement on American Healthcare Act

WASHINGTON , March 24 -- Rep. Chuck Fleischmann , R- Tenn. , issued the following statement on the American Healthcare Act:

"Obamacare is a terrible law and has put further stress on our already fragile healthcare system," said Fleischmann.

"When the American Healthcare Act was introduced I made it clear that the legislation was not perfect, but was instead a step in the right direction.

"Although the bill has been pulled, I remain committed to repealing Obamacare and focusing on patient-centered reforms."

MSTRUCK-5815472 MSTRUCK