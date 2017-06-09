One of Tampa’s Top Wealth Planners, Leo Irizarri, Offers Free Seminar to Cut Taxes

By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Investment Weekly News -- Executives, professionals, and business owners are invited to a free, public briefing to discover how to reduce income taxes and estate taxes and stay clear of the biggest retirement pitfalls.

"Today's retirees face a series of complex decisions, significant challenges and unknown obstacles to enjoying the reward for a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice," said Leo Irizarri . "We want to make sure that people in retirement are well educated to be able to make wise, well-informed decisions about their money, their family and their future."

According to the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), the number of Americans, age 65 and older, is projected to more than double, from 46 million today to over 98 million by 2060. The 65-and-older age group's share of the total population will rise to nearly 1 out of 4. This group faces significant challenges to retire and stay retired. As a result, PRB further projects that by 2022, 1 out of 4 men and 1 out of 5 women will still be working after age 65.

This new series of briefings educates and equips retirees against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can derail retirement. The fast-paced, 77-minute presentation explores the seven major retiree fears and concerns, the eight little-known money pitfalls and the four keys to an abundant retirement, along with real world examples.

"Imagine being 65 years old, in great health, full of life and not sure whether you will have enough. AARP reported that 2 out of 3 older Americans fear running out of money more than dying. The fear of running out of money is not unfounded in light of the economic and financial challenges," said Leo Irizarri .

Besides unnecessary taxes, one of the little-known pitfalls for retirees is running afoul of IRS retirement account rules. It can cost unsuspecting retirees a bundle. According to Forbes magazine , "Americans paid an estimated $5.8 billion in penalties on retirement account withdrawals. (That's in addition to the regular tax owed on those withdrawals.)"

In addition, the Wall Street Journal reported that, "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes-and that could trip up investors who aren't careful."

