The National Center for Policy Analysis' Tax Analysis Center recently scored the economic and revenue effects of the proposed House plan. The results? The plan would unburden the job market and increase workers' incomes due to the repeal of Obamacare taxes, but would bring in less federal revenues.
Using the NCPA-DCGE model developed by Dr.
Among their findings:
Said
Summary of the results: http://www.ncpa.org/pub/the-economic-effects-of-repealing-the-affordable-care-act
Read the full story at http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/03/prweb14158930.htm
NCPA Experts Score Repealing and Replacing the ACA Results: More Employment, More Personal Income, Less Federal Revenue
What about all the thousands of jobs that will be lost in the health industry when 24 million people lose their insurance?
