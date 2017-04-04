WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are paying $15,000 a month in rent for their house in a posh Washington neighborhood.
The rental rate was included in documents filed with the District of Columbia housing department. The White House had only disclosed that President Donald Trump's daughter was paying a "fair market" rate for the house. The Wall Street Journal was first to report details of the rental agreement.
The six-bedroom home in Washington's Kalorama neighborhood was purchased in December for $5.5 million by a company with ties to Chilean billionaire Andrónico Luksic.
Neighbors have complained about Trump, her staff and her security detail leaving open garbage bags out on the curb, taking up public parking spaces and blocking sidewalks unnecessarily.
4 thoughts on “Ivanka Trump, Husband Paying $15,000 In Rent For D.C. Home”
In Pompei, they were called “filthy rich.” Some things don’t change even after a couple of thousand centuries.
In Pompei, several centuries ago, they were called the “filthy rich.”
How naive are people to think this couple have the understanding and compassion of the middle class and those families struggling to meet their monthly expenses. They are no different than Donald Trump. The biggest heist of American trust. The Trump’s are the true FRAUDS! Trump is a Fraudulent President!!!
Oh and Hillary could???? Get real!!!
AP Top Health News at 3:02 p.m. EDT
White House Pushes Effort To Revive Sunken Health Care Bill
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- DOL Delay of Fiduciary Rule Out Today
- Fewer Boomers Have Any Retirement Savings, Survey Reveals
- Athene USA Gains in Indexed Annuity Tables in 4Q 2016
- Connecticut Attorney Claims He Was Duped In Multimillion Dollar Fraud
- Recession Scars Still Impacting Advisors
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Fewer Boomers Have Any Retirement Savings, Survey Reveals
- Athene USA Gains in Indexed Annuity Tables in 4Q 2016
- Income Riders Rescue Fixed Annuities
- IMOs to DOL: Delay Rule and Fix Our Exemption
- Pockets Of Strength In 4Q Annuity Sales Figures
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Trump’s Effort To Lure Consumers To Exchanges Could Bring Skimpier Plans
- White House Presents Health Care Changes To Freedom Caucus
- Women Experience High Rates Of Health Insurance ‘Churn’
- Minnesota Health Plans Saw Their Worst Year In A Decade
- Farmers Face Soaring Health Care Costs
Life Insurance