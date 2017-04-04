Ivanka Trump, Husband Paying $15,000 In Rent For D.C. Home

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are paying $15,000 a month in rent for their house in a posh Washington neighborhood.

The rental rate was included in documents filed with the District of Columbia housing department. The White House had only disclosed that President Donald Trump's daughter was paying a "fair market" rate for the house. The Wall Street Journal was first to report details of the rental agreement.

The six-bedroom home in Washington's Kalorama neighborhood was purchased in December for $5.5 million by a company with ties to Chilean billionaire Andrónico Luksic.

Neighbors have complained about Trump, her staff and her security detail leaving open garbage bags out on the curb, taking up public parking spaces and blocking sidewalks unnecessarily.