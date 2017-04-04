Clicky
Washington Wire
Ivanka Trump, Husband Paying $15,000 In Rent For D.C. Home

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are paying $15,000 a month in rent for their house in a posh Washington neighborhood.

The rental rate was included in documents filed with the District of Columbia housing department. The White House had only disclosed that President Donald Trump's daughter was paying a "fair market" rate for the house. The Wall Street Journal was first to report details of the rental agreement.

The six-bedroom home in Washington's Kalorama neighborhood was purchased in December for $5.5 million by a company with ties to Chilean billionaire Andrónico Luksic.

Neighbors have complained about Trump, her staff and her security detail leaving open garbage bags out on the curb, taking up public parking spaces and blocking sidewalks unnecessarily.

  1. In Pompei, they were called “filthy rich.” Some things don’t change even after a couple of thousand centuries.

  2. How naive are people to think this couple have the understanding and compassion of the middle class and those families struggling to meet their monthly expenses. They are no different than Donald Trump. The biggest heist of American trust. The Trump’s are the true FRAUDS! Trump is a Fraudulent President!!!

