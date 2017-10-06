House Republicans Vote to Pay for Millionaire Tax Cuts by Cutting Medicare

WASHINGTON , Oct. 5 -- The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee issued the following news release:

Despite President Trump's repeated promises to not cut Medicare or Medicaid, House Republicans voted to pass a budget that would do just that, all to finance massive tax cuts for millionaires, billionaires, and big corporations.

The House Republican Budget would cut Medicare by nearly $500 billion and slash Medicaid by $1 trillion , all in order to allow House Republicans to move forward with their plan to cut taxes for millionaires, billionaires, and big corporations, while leaving middle class families holding the bag. What's more, this budget would keep alive Speaker Ryan's wildly unpopular plan to turn Medicare into a voucher and the even more unpopular Republican Repeal & Ripoff health care plan.