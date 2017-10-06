Clicky
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires 1 comment

House Republicans Vote to Pay for Millionaire Tax Cuts by Cutting Medicare

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5 -- The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee issued the following news release:

Despite President Trump's repeated promises to not cut Medicare or Medicaid, House Republicans voted to pass a budget that would do just that, all to finance massive tax cuts for millionaires, billionaires, and big corporations.

The House Republican Budget would cut Medicare by nearly $500 billion and slash Medicaid by $1 trillion, all in order to allow House Republicans to move forward with their plan to cut taxes for millionaires, billionaires, and big corporations, while leaving middle class families holding the bag. What's more, this budget would keep alive Speaker Ryan's wildly unpopular plan to turn Medicare into a voucher and the even more unpopular Republican Repeal & Ripoff health care plan.

"Voters will not forget that House Republicans just voted to cut taxes for millionaires and billionaires, and paid for it by slashing Medicare and Medicaid," said DCCC Spokesman Tyler Law. "On top of that, voters are going to remember House Republicans' reckless devotion to a wildly unpopular health care plan that would rip health care away from millions, raise prices, and slap an unfair age tax on American over 50, and they'll be holding Speaker Ryan's imperiled majority accountable at the ballot box next November."

  • Jill Thompson

    How can I tell how my own congressmen voted? As if I have a question – they are both republican.

Advisor News

More Advisor News

Annuity News

Sponsor
More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

Sponsor
More Life Insurance