Congressman
"One of the chief failings of the Affordable Care Act is that it never addressed the true cost-drivers of healthcare," said Congressman
Background: The Protecting Access to Care Act is modeled after
According to the
MICRA's reforms in
The Protecting Access to Care Act does not limit awards for economic damages to injured victims.
Read this original document at: https://issa.house.gov/news-room/press-releases/house-passes-medical-tort-reform
One thought on “House Passes Medical Tort Reform”
when a doctor defrauds Medicare and his patient for his own profit, I can’t sue him for the misery he has caused me? I trusted him he betrayed me. I can’t urinate, or have sex because of stainless steel stents in pelvic veins that I should not of been implanted with. I would like to speak to Congress about this.
Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge Statement on Trumpcare
LaMalfa Votes to Protect Access to Health Care
Advisor News
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Allianz Life to Sell Record Volume of Index VA in 2Q
- Tilting the Agent Count as Bankers Life Reshapes into Advisory
- Insurers Report Minor Issues From DOL Rule
- IMOs Have Tricky Path To Sales Under DOL Rules
- Rise in Shorter-Term Surrender FIAs Means Commission Declines
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Combined Insurance Aims To Hire 500 Spanish-Speaking Sales Agents By End Of 2017
- Aetna To Leave Connecticut Headquarters For New York City
- New Hampshire Marketplace Shrinks For 2018
- MedSupp Company Plans To Create 1,000 Jobs In Kansas City
- Health Insurers Crack Down On Doctors’ Painkiller Fraud
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- MetLife Board Approves Spin-Off Of Brighthouse Financial
- Des Moines Spurs Insurance Tech Start-Ups
- Florida Governor Signs Bill Regarding Life Insurance Policy Changes
- How Children With Diabetes Can Be Approved For Life Insurance
- Insurers Report Minor Issues From DOL Rule