Clicky
INN Insider
INN Insider RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
INN Insider 1 comment

Florida May Scrap Auto Insurance Law

—Florida may change the kinds of auto insurance drivers must purchase. The Florida House on Wednesday voted 89-29 to repeal a requirement that motorists carry a type of auto insurance known as personal injury protection. Under Florida’s no-fault insurance law drivers must pay for a policy that provides $10,000 worth of medical coverage regardless of who is…

This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.

One thought on “Florida May Scrap Auto Insurance Law”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advisor News

More Advisor News

Annuity News

More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

Sponsor
More Life Insurance