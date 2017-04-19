—Florida may change the kinds of auto insurance drivers must purchase. The Florida House on Wednesday voted 89-29 to repeal a requirement that motorists carry a type of auto insurance known as personal injury protection. Under Florida’s no-fault insurance law drivers must pay for a policy that provides $10,000 worth of medical coverage regardless of who is…
One thought on “Florida May Scrap Auto Insurance Law”
That will save Florida policyholders much money and reduce premiums, and it may lead to less fraud within the insurance industry. Great move!
