In an interview on "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Trump had key details of the bill completely wrong. Asked by host
In fact, the bill lets states opt out of requiring insurers not to discriminate. People with chronic conditions could be priced out of the insurance market, according to the
Trump went on to say that "we're going to drive down premiums. We're going to drive down deductibles."
In fact, the revised health care bill increases deductibles, according to the
Older Americans, who tend to be sicker than younger ones, will feel the brunt of higher prices. Those who live outside of major cities, where fewer insurance companies are in the market, also will be hurt. Trump's supporters tend to be older and to live outside major cities.
Trump wasn't even asked about a sweetheart provision in the bill that protects members of
The original version of the bill was changed to appeal to the
In short, the only reason the revised
Trump's confusion is causing consternation; it may yet cause Speaker
___
(c)2017 the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “EDITORIAL: Trump has it backward on House health care bill”
Trump care or Obama care are both flawed because they don’t get to the heart of the problem which is why health care is so expensive. Deductibles and copays for primary care and certain drugs delay treatment and increase overall costs. Futile care ( e.g. Surgery for advanced dementia patients) should have high copays and End of life should have no copays for home care and high copays for hospital care. Non triaged emergency care and hospital care should be more expensive. Everyone should have at a minimum access to primary care and medications at low or no cost or they end up in the emergency room. Governments need to direct resources away from paying more for Medicaid, and instead more for housing for the homeless. The most expensive housing is in the hospital. From the insurance side simplified billing should be instituted and be universal.
Governor Cuomo Announces Action to Protect New Yorkers from Unscrupulous Activities in the Title Insurance Business
National Organization for Rare Disorders Issues Statement on American Health Care Act
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- How to Help Clients Recover From ‘Financial Shock’
- 45% of Americans Chose Smartphones, Cars Or Vacations Over Financial Security
- Longevity Risk and the ONLY Answer: Annuities!
- 3 Out Of 4 Older Americans Fail Retirement Income Literacy Quiz
- GOP Targets Dodd-Frank Law
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Aetna Sees 1Q Loss On Failed Humana Bid
- Aflac Stock Moving Into Proverbial Sweet Spot Range For A Split
- Generational Split On Health Benefits
- Florida Blue Glitch Wipes Out Some Customers’ Bank Accounts
- 1 In 3 Gen Yers Turned Down A Job Because Of Poor Insurance
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- 45% of Americans Chose Smartphones, Cars Or Vacations Over Financial Security
- Agent Recruitment Plan Aims to Reduce Churn
- Earnings Grow At Erie Insurance
- Consumers Want Transparent Life Insurance Buying Options
- CNA Financial Beats 1Q Profit Forecasts