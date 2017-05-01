EDITORIAL: Trump has it backward on House health care bill

May 02 --The U.S. House of Representatives could vote on its latest version of the American Health Care Act as early as Wednesday. Before that happens, someone should tell President Donald Trump that the bill doesn't do what he thinks it does.

In an interview on "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Trump had key details of the bill completely wrong. Asked by host John Dickerson how the bill would help his supporters, Trump said: "Pre-existing conditions are in the bill ... I mandated it. I said, 'Has to be.'"

In fact, the bill lets states opt out of requiring insurers not to discriminate. People with chronic conditions could be priced out of the insurance market, according to the American Medical Association . States that opt out must set up high-risk pools to cover such patients, but such pools have a history of offering little help at high cost.

Trump went on to say that "we're going to drive down premiums. We're going to drive down deductibles."

In fact, the revised health care bill increases deductibles, according to the Congressional Budget Office . Premiums might go down for younger enrollees, but only because premiums for older Americans will go up as much as 750 percent.

Older Americans, who tend to be sicker than younger ones, will feel the brunt of higher prices. Those who live outside of major cities, where fewer insurance companies are in the market, also will be hurt. Trump's supporters tend to be older and to live outside major cities.

So Trump was either telling them what they want to hear even though it's not true, or he is legitimately confused about what's in the bill. Either way, it's not a good thing in a president.

Trump wasn't even asked about a sweetheart provision in the bill that protects members of Congress and their staffs from losing coverage for pre-existing conditions and essential health benefits. Members of Congress would have better coverage than the people they serve.

The original version of the bill was changed to appeal to the Freedom Caucus , hard-core anti-Obamacare conservatives. They wanted to allow higher premiums for people with pre-existing conditions. They also insisted that the revised bill allow insurers to opt out of offering the "essential benefits" package mandated by Obamacare. Insurance might not cover things like emergency or maternity care or prescription drugs.

In short, the only reason the revised AHCA might pass is that it made changes that Trump says it didn't. It makes insurance less affordable and less comprehensive for working-class Americans who most need affordable, comprehensive insurance.

Trump's confusion is causing consternation; it may yet cause Speaker Paul Ryan , R- Wis. , to pull the bill from consideration. If so, the president's weak grasp of policy details will have worked to the nation's advantage.

