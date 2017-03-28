Now, all that stands between those Kansans and health care is Gov.
On Tuesday, the
Despite these facts, the governor continues to signal that he'll veto the legislation. It's unlikely state legislators can override that veto, so Brownback's decision is enormously consequential.
He should sign the bill.
If he does,
Lawmakers in those states know the federal government will eventually pay 90 percent of the cost of
The
Expanding
But there's a human value to expanding
Those patients either end up in emergency rooms, where taxpayers pick up the cost, or they don't get care at all. They're poorer and sicker than their neighbors.
They need our help.
Many
Sadly, Brownback doesn't appear to be swayed by any of this. His veto would be inexplicable and tragic.
A veto also would suggest he continues to misread his own state. Kansans like small government and low taxes, but they also know the state plays a critical role in providing important services: education, transportation, and yes -- health care.
Kansans have shown they're willing to pay for those things.
They are generous and sympathetic folks. And their representatives have sent a clear message that the state should help care for residents who are struggling to make ends meet.
Vetoing the bill would not only be bad policy. It also would strike most Kansans as unnecessarily mean, unbecoming of the state in which they live.
Please, governor. Sign the bill.
___
(c)2017 The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.)
Visit The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.) at www.kansascity.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “EDITORIAL: Please, Gov. Brownback — sign the Medicaid expansion bill”
Brownback vetoed the bill with such Joy. Leaving up to 140,000 people in the dust. He’s insane.
BRIEF: Stearns County credit rating improves
Kansas Senate sends Medicaid expansion bill to Gov. Sam Brownback
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- IMOs to DOL: Delay Rule and Fix Our Exemption
- Study: 51 Percent Of Workers Fear Outliving Nest Egg
- ACLI Issues Statement On Retirement Savings Plans
- Former Investment Broker Charged In $1M Fraud
- SEC Halts Fraud Targeting Seniors
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Study: 51 Percent Of Workers Fear Outliving Nest Egg
- Minnesota Lawmakers Strike Reinsurance Deal
- MetLife Expands Bundled Benefits to Small Groups
- Lara Announces Details On Single-Payer Health Proposal For California
- Minnesota Legislature Set To Vote On $542M Reinsurance Deal
Life Insurance