Smithfield’s David Marshburn hangs another shield [The Herald (Smithfield, N.C.)]

Aug. 13 -- SMITHFIELD -- David Marshburn is no police officer, but his new business comes with a state-issued badge and the skills to find missing people and probe criminal claims.

Marshburn -- who's owned the Afford-A-Bond bail-bonds office on North Third Street since 2009 -- recently became a licensed private investigator, and he's added a new business called Marshburn's Investigation Agency .

For the Clayton native, becoming a sleuth-for-hire is a logical extension of his work with bail bonds. For the past three years, he's learned how to track bail-jumpers all over the country and bring them back to Johnston County .

Marshburn applied for the license to help his bail bonds business after the state of Texas wouldn't let him come nab a wayward client. "They told me the only way I could apprehend him was if I had a private investigator's license," he said.

Getting the credential required documenting 3,000 hours of investigative work, so Marshburn said he wants to use the license to help people. He's particularly eager to take missing persons cases -- already, he said he's been able to help a woman track down her biological sister in a matter of hours. "Most of it's computer work," he said.

There's plenty of personal information online, and Marshburn said he knows which databases to trust. His PI license also gives him access to some state databases, such as motor vehicle records.

Marshburn says he plans to add a nonprofit wing of his firm to help find missing children. "A lot of people can't afford a private investigator when a child goes missing," he said.

The firm can also help people facing criminal charges to prove their innocence -- assuming they didn't actually do it. A private investigator can help determine what prompted someone to become a suspect, and they can sometimes find evidence that helps defense attorneys. A veteran of the Johnston County Sheriff's Office will be joining the firm to add expertise once he obtains a license, Marshburn said.

Private investigators are often known for checking up on cheating spouses, but Marshburn says he won't take many of those cases. "Part of our job is to figure out what the person's intention is to do (with the information)," he said. "If their intent is to hurt that person -- no.

"We're not here to harass, stalk or bother anyone."

As Smithfield's only publicly advertised investigations firm, Marshburn said a challenge is to dispell myths about what he does. "A lot of people think a private investigator is like Sherlock Holmes and Mr. Watson ," he said.

Marshburn's Investigation Agency is located at 207 N. Third St. in downtown Smithfield . The phone number is 919-604-9292.

