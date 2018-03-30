Walmart, Humana Looking At A Deal, Reports Say

A planned merger between Humana and Aetna was dashed by a federal judge, and CVS Health went on to acquire Aetna. Now it appears Humana may have found a new suitor.

Walmart is in the early stages of acquiring the health insurance giant, The Wall Street Journal reported. The details of the proposed deal were not available, the Journal said, and neither party would comment.

It's the latest in a series of mega-deals in the health care world - some that materialized and others that collapsed.

In 2015, Humana and Aetna were headed down the road to a merger, and Anthem was on the way to acquiring Cigna. But these deals failed to go through when the federal courts sided with the Justice Department’s case that they would harm competition.

Other large health care deals that have been in the news include: