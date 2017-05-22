ALSO: Acosta promises rule review, further public input.
Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta announced Monday night that he will not delay the controversial fiduciary rule any further.
Writing in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, Acosta said that “we have carefully considered the record in this case, and the requirements of the Administrative Procedure Act, and have found no principled legal basis to change the June 9 date while we seek public input.”
“Respect for the rule of law leads us to the conclusion that this date cannot be postponed," the secretary wrote.
Acosta graduated Harvard Law School and spent his entire career building an impressive legal resume, which led some analysts to predict he would act cautiously. While the DOL will continue to study the rule and can change some aspects of the second part of the phase in, allowing the June 9 date to stand means the fiduciary rule is likely here to stay.
The decision is a win for the Obama administration and consumer groups, which pushed for the fiduciary rule for virtually all eight years of the former president's term. New President Donald J. Trump ordered a delay in a Feb. 3 memo, and the DOL published a 60-delay, which pushed the applicability date from April 10 to June 9.
But Acosta wasn't sworn into office until late April, which made it hard for him to influence the process.
Come June 9, agents and advisors must fulfill three main criteria when selling products using retirement dollars: act as a fiduciary, accept only reasonable compensation, and make no "materially misleading statements."
What constitutes "reasonable compensation" is the great unknown. The remainder of the fiduciary rule will take effect Jan. 1, 2018. It mandates significant disclosures and a contract signed by client and agent/advisor.
6 thoughts on “Acosta Declines to Delay DOL Fiduciary Rule”
Too bad. This action should be canned and replaced with something that actually benefits the consumers it is designed to help.
Secretary Acosta did not see a way to delay the applicability date, but he made it clear in his WSJ op-ed that that DOL will be reviewing the rule, including more public comment. So, lots more to happen before the end of the year.
You can still sell commission based products. But it seems to me, it puts you a lot more under the microscope by doing that, then by a fee-based advisory. So it puts a bull’s-eye on you if you sell commission based products. Even though in many situations, not all, but many, commission based products are better for the consumer then a fee-based advisory relationship
He was sworn in towards the end of April. cannot a Harvard Grad and professional appointee not study what would take about 20 minutes.
Do we as citizens always have to be forced to read lame excuses. Like he just didn’t have enough time. Bull and BS.
Quote: When the citizens fear the Govt. there is tyranny. When the Govt. fears the citizens there is Freedom. Thomas Jefferson
Hello Ron: To clarify, Secretary Acosta said the DOL could not find a way to delay the first application of the rule, but he suggested the rule did not align with Trump’s directive and the department will be seeking more public input.
the DOL rule is a complete disaster and will hurt the middle class by limiting their options for Retirement Planning and hurt advisors because of the potential lawsuits down the road.
