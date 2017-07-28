"It's time to move on," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after the Senate rejected a measure to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act in the early hours of Friday morning.
The Senate voted down a so-called "skinny repeal" of the ACA. It was the latest blow to President Donald Trump's agenda and at least the third time in a week that Senate Republicans had failed to reach a consensus on repealing and replacing the health care bill.
McConnell announced the health bill will be put on hold and the Senate will move on to other discussion next week.
A key vote to defeat the measure was cast by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who returned to the Senate this week after receiving a diagnosis of brain cancer. The final vote was 49-51. Republicans Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine joined McCain in voting no.
The "skinny repeal" would have eliminated the individual mandate as well as the requirement for large employers to provide coverage to their workers. It also would have delayed the medical device tax and denied funding to Planned Parenthood for a year.
One thought on “ACA Repeal On Hold After ‘Skinny’ Bill Rejected”
“Skinny Repeal”? Really???
This is like trying to cover one’s house with an umbrella after a tornado just took off your roof.
The Congressional club continues ignore the 800 lbs gorilla in the room so they can continue to have their coffers lined by the Medical Industrial Complex.
The REAL problem is…
The American Medical Association controls the ENTIRE health care sector, (including HOW the costs of such health care gets financed).
The AMA starts by LIMITING the number of med schools and their student positions to DRIVE up tuition rates into the stratosphere, so new docs now graduate with inconceivable student DEBT of nearly $500K!
In addition, the AMA introduced the concept of PPO pricing system into the health care arena under the guise of creating a basis for insurers to compete so these can price their policies. The reality is that the Medical Industrial Complex has used PPOs to monopolize insurance markets and continually jack up hospital based service costs. Moreover, PPOs further serve the agenda of the AMA by starving independent physicians OUT of BUSINESS (since these physicians haven’t had a raise in over 30 years), forcing them to become HOSPITALISTS (that is, physicians who have become employees of the hospitals)!
Ultimately PPOs permit the constituents of the AMAs MEDICAL INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX (Medical Schools, Hospital Conglomerates, and Pharmaceutical Companies) to operate on a totally MONOPOLISTIC basis. This is why NONE of us (including even to a large extent insurance companies) know what we are being charged for health care services. Under ANY monopoly, the public suffers HIGH costs and ever degrading service. “So let’s go to Socialized Medicine” some say. The problem is, the AMA will continue to be IN CHARGE, and WILL continue the monopolies of their constituents.
The AMA has two primary goals:
1. Drive the cost of health care as far into oblivion as possible.
2. Put ALL independent physicians and naturopathic practitioners OUT of BUSINESS!!!
Designing a workable system which cares for the needs of the people at a reasonable costs is NOT rocket science.
Insurance carriers, contrary to the narrative, merely serve as a flow through mechanism for health care costs funding, so these cannot DRIVE the costs of healthcare.
However, despite the plight of the people, and regardless of who is in power the AMA with its Medical Industrial Complex has continued to further their insidious agenda. Why is this the case???
Consider this…
Prior to the implementation of the ACA, the health care sector controlled 1/6 of the U.S. GDP (it controls even more now).
The annual GDP is $18 trillion.
This means that the health care sector controls fully $3 trillion!!! (This is actually higher now since the ACA was enacted.)
There are a TOTAL of 7,918 legislators throughout the ENTIRE U.S. on both Federal and State levels.
IF the members of the Medical Industrial Complex (as orchestrated by the AMA) which collectively controls the health care sector used just 3/10 of 1% of the revenue they control to payoff and bribe every every legislator in the U.S. every year to maintain their respective monopolies (please note) EVERY legislator would receive at least $1.14 million each EVERY year (and most can be bought for a whole lot less).
Until Congress implements a system which is based upon ‘free market’ enterprise principles and which provides protections for the people by disintegrating the existing monopolistic basis upon which the members of the Medical Industrial Complex operate, nothing the Congressional club chooses to do will alleviate the burdens of the people.
It needs to start with the abolition of PPO networks and the imposition of a transparent pricing system upon the medical services sector based upon a standard, such as requiring all medical service providers to publicly price their services however they choose, but as a percentage of Medicare (an already existing basis upon which the Federal government operates! After all, if the government sets a ‘standard’ for itself, is in really that UNREASONABLE, that we the people, should have standards WE can count on!!!)
