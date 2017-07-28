ACA Repeal On Hold After ‘Skinny’ Bill Rejected

"It's time to move on," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after the Senate rejected a measure to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Senate voted down a so-called "skinny repeal" of the ACA. It was the latest blow to President Donald Trump's agenda and at least the third time in a week that Senate Republicans had failed to reach a consensus on repealing and replacing the health care bill.

A key vote to defeat the measure was cast by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who returned to the Senate this week after receiving a diagnosis of brain cancer. The final vote was 49-51. Republicans Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine joined McCain in voting no.

The "skinny repeal" would have eliminated the individual mandate as well as the requirement for large employers to provide coverage to their workers. It also would have delayed the medical device tax and denied funding to Planned Parenthood for a year.

In an impassioned speech the day he returned, McCain had called for bipartisanship on major issues of national concern, and a return to the "regular order" of legislating by committee.

Three Republicans joined with all Democrats to reject the amendment, which would have repealed a mandate that most individuals get health insurance and suspended a requirement that large companies provide coverage to their employees. It would have also delayed a tax on medical devices and denied funding to Planned Parenthood for a year.