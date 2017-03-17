Plaintiffs: Only an Injunction Removes DOL Rule Threat

The Department of Labor agreeing not to enforce its fiduciary rule in the short term does not remove the threat to the financial services industry, a court brief filed Thursday argues.
A court-ordered injunction is the only means to prevent “massive costs and seismic changes” the DOL rule will bring to the industry, argued Eugene Scalia, attorney for the plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed in a Texas federal court.
Plaintiffs requested Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn render a decision by Monday. Lynn previously ruled in favor of the DOL.
Plaintiffs asked for the emergency injunction March 10 to delay the April 10 "applicability date" of the DOL fiduciary rule. That same day, the DOL released a bulletin alerting the financial services industry that it will not pursue enforcement of the rule in the short term.
Given the bulletin, Lynn asked plaintiffs Wednesday to explain why an injunction is even needed.
The fiduciary rule establishes a best interest standard of care for anyone working with retirement funds. It requires advisors and firms to make substantial disclosures or face class-action liability.
President Donald J. Trump ordered the DOL to delay the rule in a Feb. 3 memorandum. That 60-day delay could be published in the Federal Register later this month. In the meantime, the DOL re-assured the industry with its bulletin.
“Although the Bulletin is a commendable attempt to mitigate some of the confusion and expense created by the Rule’s uncertain status, it does not alleviate the irreparable harms that threaten Plaintiffs’ members and the financial services industry,” Scalia’s court brief argued.
'Not Long Enough'
Plaintiff’s argument makes three points:
• Even if the DOL postpones the applicability date for 60 days, “that 60-day extension is not long enough for this litigation to run its course, nor for the Department to complete its review of the Rule and to implement any changes that it finds necessary,” the brief reads.
• The Labor Department is not the only relevant enforcement authority. The Treasury Department, through the Internal Revenue Service, has enforcement authority over IRAs, and the bulletin states that it “does not address the rights or obligations of other parties.”
• The bulletin does little to address the long-term implications of the fiduciary rule. And the delay result won’t be known until just before the April 10 deadline. “As a consequence, they will be forced to incur the significant (and unrecoverable) pre-compliance costs,” the brief reads.
Other plaintiffs in the Northern District of Texas’ lawsuit include the Indexed Annuity Leadership Council, the American Council of Life Insurers, the Insured Retirement Institute, the Financial Services Institute, and the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors.
InsuranceNewsNet Senior Editor John Hilton has covered business and other beats in more than 20 years of daily journalism.
2 thoughts on “Plaintiffs: Only an Injunction Removes DOL Rule Threat”
The vast majority of representatives/advisers adhere to the logic and ethics of the role we play in helping our clients. For the few that don’t put the client first, please pick another profession for you’re mostly the reason we’re having to contend with the DOL!
Your reply and comment has a nice sound. The reality is the DOL is home to bureaucrats who believe they have the right and responsibility to determine, after the fact, the ideal retirement funding for an individual. They come to their decisions, not by experience and understanding, but their appointed regulatory positions. Their views concerning a “suitable” retirement design is based on their “right” to a guaranteed pension that is funded in a “pay as you go” fashion by US Taxpayers; an unfunded liability the taxpayers have never approved. Over my decades working in financial services, I have observed as Rick did, that most advisors care about their client’s well being and success; however, there are many “right” solutions with which honest, intelligent people may not agree. Regulators arrive with the preconceived, “correct” solution. The DOL regulation by allowing a “class action remedy” dramatically changes the liability for advisors and companies; not because they have engaged in wrong doing, but because the costs of defense become career ending and, therefore, will result in large settlements when there has been no wrong. All Financial Advisors should strongly oppose this government intrusion into an area they have no knowledge. This action will reduce access to financial planning for those that need it most. For my practice, I have reviewed how I price my services and what I provide. I can no longer afford to work with start up IRA’s, small IRA’s or employer plans – any relationship less than $250,000.
