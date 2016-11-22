Health Agents Say Obamacare’s Gold Star Is A Booby Prize

Imagine if your employer gave you a gold star to display on your work but refused to pay you for your efforts.
That’s the situation faced by health insurance agents who are enrolling consumers in coverage under the federal marketplace. Carriers are slashing commissions – in some cases not paying commissions at all.
Now the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is offering health insurance brokers who enroll 20 or more individual consumers or 20 or more employers through the marketplace the opportunity for a “gold star” in the form of membership in the Healthcare.gov Circle of Champions.
“As part of your membership, you will receive a HealthCare.gov toolkit, including a special certificate, a ‘badge’ you can use on emails and your website to showcase your enrollment expertise, and a press release that you can personalize and use with your local media,” according to information sent by CMS to health insurance brokers.
Not everyone is happy about the opportunity to be a “champion.” Ronnell Nolan, president/CEO of Health Agents for America, described the program as “let’s throw ‘em a bone but not pay any money.”
“It’s supposed to be an incentive for agents but considering they’re not getting paid and can’t help the clients because the coverage is not affordable, it’s hard to incentivize our members when they’re not making money,” she said.
HAFA members had a conference call with CMS officials recently, and the topic of disappearing agent commissions was raised.
The answer from CMS is that agents need to be appointed with every carrier in order to be paid, Nolan said. “But the law doesn’t require insurance companies to appoint agents and nothing requires them to pay us a fair commission.”
The most recent communication between the agents’ group and CMS is another example of what Nolan called “a huge disconnect between agents and brokers and the marketplace/CMS.”
HAFA’s Legislative Team plans to address carriers throughout the country to find out what changes they feel are necessary provide a fair compensation program to agents and brokers.
Susan Rupe is managing editor for InsuranceNewsNet. She formerly served as communications director for an insurance agents' association and was an award-winning newspaper reporter and editor. Contact her at [email protected].
10 thoughts on “Health Agents Say Obamacare’s Gold Star Is A Booby Prize”
This sounds like elementary school where the teachers used to give you a gold, silver or red star. Problem is, we’re not in elementary school any longer so … maybe we should call the whole star subject “elementary?”
Until the carriers are making money, why should they incent us to create more loss for them? Fix their profitability and they will fight to get as much business as they can handle.
ObamaCare should be modified to bring back underwriting. Then healthy people will have an incentive to re-apply and their rates will go down significantly. Leave the uninsurables on ObamaCare and continue to subsidize them on some equitable basis.
You are 100% right!
This is so true. Agents spend hours trying to get through the complexity and ineffectiveness of Healthcare.gov. And, most get nothing for the effort. Commissions for every insurance product you can think of have been seriously reduced or eliminated. Obamacare really works ONLY for those who receive subsidies, which is the main factor in the rest of the population paying the highest rates possible, or impossible as the drop out rate signifies. The increasingly outrageous deductibles result in millions of hospitalizations wherein the Deductible is never paid to the hospitals because it’s impossible to pay that amount of money. To see the real cost to a family you have to add the $2000 per month premium, $24,000 to the Deductible, minimum $6,350 in a given year if even 1 family member has a hospitalization. That is $30,350 and who but the pretty rich could possibly afford that. Instead, because these deductibles are not being paid, hospitals are and will continue to go under, and the cost of hospitalization will therefore continue to go up. Rural hospitals are the most vulnerable. Obamacare has not only destroyed the ability of working people to purchase insurance, but is also a very real threat to these hospitals and diagnostic testing centers. What next? Hospitals will find a way to insist on deductibles up front or close the door to those who simply cannot pay. The cost of prescription medicines has skyrocketed. Insurers have jacked up the Tier Level of even Generic Drugs and pushed them up into “Brand Name” rates. The elderly on Medicare fall into the “Donut Hole”, and must pay 40% of their Brand Name Drugs, which are more often that not $200 to $800 per month. And we wonder why our seniors living on Social Security stop buying their life saving drugs and become terribly ill when they fall into the Donut Hole. In 2017 these seniors will have $3,700 limit, partly paid by their Insurer and partly paid by them personally. Once these drugs tally up to $3,700, they are IN the Donut Hole. Let’s say they have a drug for Diabetes. Before they hit the Donut Hole they probably have a $45 or $90 copay per month for their drug, i.e. Januvia or Insulin. After they hit the Donut Hole they pay about $300 per month for just that one drug. No wonder elderly deaths are up for Diabetics. These poor old folks simply can’t affore to pay for them.
Most of them, living only on Social Security can not get Medicaid or any extra help with drugs because their SS Check is “TOO HIGH”. I don’t want to get into statistics of how much in Social Security you get before it’s “TOO MUCH”, but these folks need to feed themselves before anything else. We spend a lot of time agonizing over Welfare payments for people who don’t and won’t work; and we should be agonizing over how many Americans worked their entire lives and are now condemned to poverty, near starvation, and the terrible fact of going without medications. The cost of drugs have risen so much that many who must take Brand Name drugs with no alternative, that they fall into the Donut Hole within the first 3 months of each year. Many go without these drugs for 9 months. Let’s agonize over the deaths and other horrible ramifications of this travesty.
Badges? Badges?
We need no stinking badges!!
All the government needs to do is allow a 12 month waiting period for pre-existing conditions, if the person did not have prior insuance.
This would do several things.
1. It would make people really think about buying insurance, because if the don’t have it, they know they will not get good medical attention if something happens to them.
2. The insurance companies would have a larger pool of money from healthy people to off set the losses from the sick people.
3. Thus reducing rates.
Please pass this information onto our state representatives
You are 100% right!
Insurance is to finance people’s future. No pre-existing condition is favor to consumer but it makes insurance company’s position as a charity organization.
AGREED! The waiting period with creditable coverage aspect like has been in place for group for decades is the way to go. Deincentivizes those who wait until they have a problem to apply!
@Michael – We would love your input and would appreciate your membership with us at Health Agents for America, Inc., http://www.hafamerica.org
Lol, I received my Champions Circle Certificate of Recognition, Letter, and Badge yesterday via email from healthcare.gov. You have to type in your name and enter the date on the Certificate. You get recognized with generic forms where you have to type in your own name! I would have much rather received a monetary incentive. Thanks Obama =)
