The Latest: Hawaii senator calls GOP bill ‘mean, ugly’

Hawaii Democratic Sen.
Speaking on the
She says she will have surgery Tuesday to remove a lesion on her rib.
But first she joined several Democratic senators in criticizing the
Hirono says health care is a right, not a privilege. And in light of the budget analysis that found 22 million more Americans would be uninsured, Hirono says, "it's as bad as we thought."
Senate Majority Leader
McConnell put out a brief statement Monday after the release of the
He says Americans need relief from the "failed Obamacare law," and says the
The
His statement omits any mention of the CBO prediction that 22 million more Americans would be uninsured in 2026 than under President
The
That's according to an analysis Monday from the nonpartisan
The figure may further complicate
Several
The nation's largest doctors' group is outlining its opposition to the Senate Republican health care bill.
The
The letter says the Republican plan is likely to lead to higher costs and greater difficulty in affording care for low- and middle-income patients.
The doctors' group says the
The letter is signed by Dr.
One of the nation's biggest health insurers says the
Blue Cross-
Cost-sharing reduction payments help cover expenses like deductibles for people with modest incomes. President
Under the new package, people who lacked coverage for at least 63 days in the past year and then buy a policy would face a six-month delay before it takes effect.
Senate Majority Leader
The waiting period is designed to prompt healthy people who might not otherwise buy insurance to do so. That helps insurance companies pay for sicker customers who are more expensive to cover.
McConnell is hoping to push the measure through the
An outside group backing President
America First Policies is expanding its campaign against
A senior official with America First Policies says online and social media ads will remind voters that
The group also is preparing radio and television ads to run ahead of the vote, which could come at the end of this week.
—
A conservative Republican senator who doesn't back the
Senate Majority Leader
Johnson is among four conservatives and a moderate who said they don't back the measure but haven't ruled out supporting it if it's changed.
McConnell is working this week to make revisions to win over votes. The bill will win approval if just two of the 52
A nonpartisan group representing Republican and Democratic state officials who administer Medicaid programs says the
In a strongly worded statement that reflects the "unanimous" views of its board, the
While the group's members differ over the concept of federal spending limits on the health program for low-income people, the board agreed that the inflation adjustments in the
Medicaid has become perhaps the key sticking point in the congressional debate.
The group said
Lawmakers are awaiting a key analysis from the nonpartisan
President
So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the
The holdouts are expressing willingness to negotiate, but many of them are pushing revisions that could risk alienating moderate
One thought on “The Latest: Hawaii senator calls GOP bill ‘mean, ugly’”
The Senate Healthcare bill is appalling! DO NO HARM….This proposed bill is a tax break for the wealthy not a well thought out plan for the health needs of all people, WOMEN as
Well as Men! I am a cancer survivor as are 3 of my neighbors and 2 others didn’t make it.
At the Duke Cancer Center where I go for check-ups, There are people of all ages &
of financial need…now a state can charge
Me more due to my pre-existing condition!
The ACA is NOT a “disaster.” Just not done by
A Republican congress!! Something this complicated must 1st define what change is needed. 2nd find a solution that is “better” for the people w/advise from consultants, not Trump, McConnell but bipartisan!!
I am a Sr. Citizen on Medicare. I am an independent & consider Trump a Disaster!!
