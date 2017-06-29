Clicky
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires 1 comment

Sen. Alexander Statement Issues on CBO’s Report on Draft Senate Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON, June 26 -- Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, issued the following statement on the Congressional Budget Office's report on the draft Senate health care bill:

"The Congressional Budget Office report is helpful information for every senator to consider as we review the draft Senate bill and look at how it will affect our states.

"I'm encouraged that CBO says premiums would begin to fall under this bill starting in 2020, especially in states that take advantage of the new flexibility available under the bill.

"It's important to remember that the alternative to this bill is current law that leaves 162,000 Tennesseans who make less than $12,000 a year without aid to buy insurance, and as many as 350,000 Tennesseans in the individual market facing the real possibility of having zero insurance options next year."

One thought on “Sen. Alexander Statement Issues on CBO’s Report on Draft Senate Health Care Bill”

  1. The House and Senate healthcare bills can either give tax relief to the affluent or healthcare to the poor. It will not be able to do both.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advisor News

Sponsor
More Advisor News

Annuity News

More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

Sponsor
More Life Insurance