RNC Issues Statement on House Republicans’ Obamacare Replacement Plan

WASHINGTON , March 6 -- The Republican National Committee issued the following statement by Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on the House Republicans' Obamacare replacement plan:

"Obamacare is a broken system that failed to deliver on nearly every promise made to the American people," said Chairwoman McDaniel. " Democrats and President Obama saddled the American people with rising healthcare costs, the inability to keep and choose their doctors, and deductibles that are spiraling out of control.

" President Trump and Republicans in Congress made a pledge to the American people to fix this mess and are taking action to drive down costs, encourage competition, and give Americans access to quality, affordable healthcare. By taking power from Washington bureaucrats and giving it back to the states and the people, our leaders will ensure that Americans everywhere have a plan that works for them, rather than a one-size-fits-all solution.

"Tonight represents years of Republican efforts to undo the damage caused by Obamacare, and I look forward to Congress working with this administration to fully repeal and replace this disastrous legislation."

