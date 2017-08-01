Rep. DeSantis Backs Trump Call to End Unlawful ObamaCare Subsidies for Congress

"
ARLINGTON, Va., July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Happens today announced the recipients of the Real Life Stories Client Recognition Program, an annual program that honors four insurance agents and advisors for their exceptional commitment to assisting families through times of adversity due to a disability or an unexpected death.
Through the Real Life Stories Recognition Program, Life Happens, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating Americans about the importance of life insurance, disability income and long-term care insurance showcases these exemplary stories to raise awareness about the value of insurance coverage and the importance of seeking professional advice.
"There is no doubt that life insurance and disability insurance are important to a sound financial plan. All too often, though, Americans misunderstand the benefits and costs of life insurance and therefore are ill-equipped to manage unexpected hardship," said Marvin Feldman, CLU, ChFC, RFC, President and CEO of Life Happens. "We are thrilled to honor this year's recipients, and celebrate their leadership, professionalism and commitment to service. The Real Life Stories Program continues to highlight the importance of seeking professional advice and planning for the unexpected."
The 2017 Life Happens Real Life Stories award recipients are:
Life Happens is accepting applications for its 2018 Real Life Stories Client Recognition Program now through October 31, 2017 at 4 p.m. Eastern. Licensed insurance professionals and their teams are encouraged to visit http://www.lifehappens.org/reallife to submit their best client success story or to learn more about the Real Life Stories program.
About Life Happens
Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products. The organization does not endorse any product, company or insurance advisor. Since its inception in 1994, Life Happens has provided the highest quality, independent and objective information for people seeking help with their insurance buying decisions. The organization supports the insurance industry by providing marketing tools and resources and convening the industry each September for Life Insurance Awareness Month. Life Happens is supported by more than 140 of the nation's leading insurance company and financial services organizations. To learn more, visit www.lifehappens.org.
