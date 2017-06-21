Contact: Obamacare Has Continued To Hurt The People We Represent 'Higher costs. Fewer choices. Pain and heartbreak for the middle class. We've watched Obamacare unravel before our very eyes with each passing year. Now it teeters on the edge of collapse, and we face a choice -- allow the unsustainable Obamacare status quo to continue hurting more Americans, or take action to finally move forward.' "In the many years since Obamacare was imposed on the American people, it has continued to hurt the people we represent -- over, and over, and over again. Higher costs. Fewer choices. Pain and heartbreak for the middle class. We've watched Obamacare unravel before our very eyes with each passing year. Now it teeters on the edge of collapse, and we face a choice -- allow the unsustainable Obamacare status quo to continue hurting more Americans, or take action to finally move forward. "Early on, "We believe we can do better than the Obamacare status quo -- and we fully intend to do so. We've all received the calls, letters, and emails from our constituents who have been hurt by this failed health law. We all know the pain it has caused in our home states. Take my home state of "Too many families in "A woman from "Under Obamacare, health care costs are skyrocketing in "Now, this year alone, Obamacare premiums shot up by as much as 47%. After years of being frustrated by Obamacare, a small business owner from "The rising costs of Obamacare add a burden that many in my state just cannot bear. I have received heartbreaking letters from Kentuckians, like one family faced with this dilemma: pay for health insurance, or put food on the table. As Obamacare collapses, these families are stuck dealing with the consequences. Increasing costs have become the status quo under Obamacare, and it's completely unsustainable -- unsustainable for Kentuckians, and unsustainable for families across the country. That's why we have to act. "Under Obamacare, Kentuckians are being forced to buy insurance plans they don't want, just as Americans are being similarly forced to do so across the country -- we want to free them from that mandate. The American people have been clear that they don't like the mandate that compels individuals to purchase unaffordable Obamacare plans or pay a penalty. When you combine those who pay the fine and those who received a waiver, it adds up to millions of Americans who decided that they didn't want or simply couldn't afford Obamacare. "Listen to this story of a single mom from "'Americans like myself need something better.' Some families, instead of bracing for another double-digit increase next year, are considering not buying health insurance at all. Because of the Obamacare mandate, they are forced to buy insurance they just can't afford. The elimination of the mandate will restore to Americans the freedom to choose the health care plans that are right for them, instead of being forced to purchase something that may not meet their needs. The American people, just like this " "Obamacare's years-long legacy of soaring prices, shrinking choices, and total failure will continue to get worse unless we act. The Obamacare status quo is unsustainable, it's hurting Americans, and it will continue to do so unless we act. The American people are demanding relief, and we intend to deliver it to them. That's why "I want to repeat what I said yesterday. A discussion draft will be made public tomorrow. Every member of the
Contact:
Obamacare Has Continued To Hurt The People We Represent
'Higher costs. Fewer choices. Pain and heartbreak for the middle class. We've watched Obamacare unravel before our very eyes with each passing year. Now it teeters on the edge of collapse, and we face a choice -- allow the unsustainable Obamacare status quo to continue hurting more Americans, or take action to finally move forward.'
"In the many years since Obamacare was imposed on the American people, it has continued to hurt the people we represent -- over, and over, and over again. Higher costs. Fewer choices. Pain and heartbreak for the middle class. We've watched Obamacare unravel before our very eyes with each passing year. Now it teeters on the edge of collapse, and we face a choice -- allow the unsustainable Obamacare status quo to continue hurting more Americans, or take action to finally move forward.
"Early on,
"We believe we can do better than the Obamacare status quo -- and we fully intend to do so. We've all received the calls, letters, and emails from our constituents who have been hurt by this failed health law. We all know the pain it has caused in our home states. Take my home state of
"Too many families in
"A woman from
"Under Obamacare, health care costs are skyrocketing in
"Now, this year alone, Obamacare premiums shot up by as much as 47%. After years of being frustrated by Obamacare, a small business owner from
"The rising costs of Obamacare add a burden that many in my state just cannot bear. I have received heartbreaking letters from Kentuckians, like one family faced with this dilemma: pay for health insurance, or put food on the table. As Obamacare collapses, these families are stuck dealing with the consequences. Increasing costs have become the status quo under Obamacare, and it's completely unsustainable -- unsustainable for Kentuckians, and unsustainable for families across the country. That's why we have to act.
"Under Obamacare, Kentuckians are being forced to buy insurance plans they don't want, just as Americans are being similarly forced to do so across the country -- we want to free them from that mandate. The American people have been clear that they don't like the mandate that compels individuals to purchase unaffordable Obamacare plans or pay a penalty. When you combine those who pay the fine and those who received a waiver, it adds up to millions of Americans who decided that they didn't want or simply couldn't afford Obamacare.
"Listen to this story of a single mom from
"'Americans like myself need something better.' Some families, instead of bracing for another double-digit increase next year, are considering not buying health insurance at all. Because of the Obamacare mandate, they are forced to buy insurance they just can't afford. The elimination of the mandate will restore to Americans the freedom to choose the health care plans that are right for them, instead of being forced to purchase something that may not meet their needs. The American people, just like this
"
"Obamacare's years-long legacy of soaring prices, shrinking choices, and total failure will continue to get worse unless we act. The Obamacare status quo is unsustainable, it's hurting Americans, and it will continue to do so unless we act. The American people are demanding relief, and we intend to deliver it to them. That's why
"I want to repeat what I said yesterday. A discussion draft will be made public tomorrow. Every member of the
2 thoughts on “Obamacare Has Continued To Hurt The People We Represent”
I’m sorry Mitch not all of America is brain dead to the extent that they believe your blatant lies. How do you sleep at night?
I don’t understand why you can’t publish my comments as is. I count over ten lies in the column. Am I just supposed to pretend I’m not being lied to?
AP Top Headlines at 5:33 p.m. EDT
Behind the numbers: How to make sense of Utah’s abortion rate for married women
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Green Bonds Expected To Lead ESG Growth Of 20%
- Four-Part DOL Rule Series: Part III, Duty of Diligence
- More Advisors Budgeting Health Care Costs in Retirement Planning
- Rise in Shorter-Term Surrender FIAs Means Commission Declines
- What Advisors Need to Know About the Military’s New Retirement System
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- IMOs Have Tricky Path To Sales Under DOL Rules
- Rise in Shorter-Term Surrender FIAs Means Commission Declines
- Survey: A Tough Year for Insurance and Annuities
- Surrender Charges’ Great Disappearing Act
- Defining ‘Reasonable Comp’ Under the DOL Rule
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Molina Healthcare To Enter Mississippi Medicaid Managed Care Market
- Reinventing The Group Insurance Broker In The Digital Economy
- Oscar Health Returning To New Jersey Exchange In 2018
- Consumerizing Health Care Cost Estimators
- Iowa Health Insurer Seeks 43% Rate Hike
Life Insurance