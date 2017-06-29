More than 1.3 million North Carolinians stand to lose health care coverage by 2026 under the proposed
Experts estimate that more than 700,000 people would lose coverage in the private insurance market, making
"The plan being rushed through the
"I'm intensely distressed by plans to take away health care from North Carolinians who have served our country. Veterans in our state face many health challenges that will only get worse without critical Medicaid coverage," said NC Military and
One thought on “New Stats: 1.3 Million North Carolinians Would Lose Coverage Under Senate Health Care Plan”
Time for Carolinians to wake up and smell the Repugnant roses. I don’t think that even this news will wake them from the stupor this state has been in for too long.
